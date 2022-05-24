Frank Catania Says RHONJ Star Is ‘Not a Logical Person’

Former “Real Housewives of Orange County” star Tamra Judge shared that Teresa Giudice of “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” fame has removed her from her following list on social media, per Page Six. During an April 2022 episode of her podcast, “Two Ts In A Pod,” co-hosted by Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave, Judge claimed that Giudice was unhappy that she stated her fiance Luis “Louie” Ruelas shared similarities with Vicki Gunvalson’s former partner, Brooks Ayers. According to the publication, Ayers confirmed that he falsified “medical documents to make it seem that he had been getting treatment for cancer.” The “RHOC” alum explained that she made the comment because both Ruelas and Ayers like affirmations.

Frank Catania Spoke About Teresa Giudice on Tamra Judge’s Podcast

While recording a May 2022 episode of “Two Ts In A Pod,” Judge mentioned Giudice’s issues with her to her guest, “RHONJ” star Frank Catania. The former Bravo personality asserted that “Teresa hates [her].”

“On the podcast, I once said that when Louie was doing all the affirmations, he reminded me of Vicki’s ex-boyfriend, who did affirmations. That’s all I meant because of the constant affirmations. I also said that I really liked him and I liked their relationship together, I feel like that it’s legit and it’s working but she didn’t hear that part,” explained Judge.

Arroyave chimed in that Judge often repeats that Giudice no longer follows her on “Two Ts In A Pod.”

“To let you know, Tamra has now talked about this on every podcast that we have with someone from ‘Jersey.’ She’s spiraling because the press is picking it up every single time and all she wants to get back into Teresa’s good graces but it’s not happening,” said the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” alum.

Judge then asserted that she has “always been a supporter of hers” and asked Catania how she should get back into Giudice’s good graces. The father of two shared that he believed his “RHONJ” co-star “is very simple.”

“She’s very simple. Teresa, and I love her, I’ve known her a long time, I support her on most things, most things. Teresa’s not a logical person,” said Catania.

Judge went on to say that she tried reaching out to Giudice.

“I actually sent her a message, I’m like ‘no seriously’ — because we’ve always had a pretty good relationship. I said, ‘I was just saying that, I also said I thought he was great’ and, no, I got no response,” said the former Bravo personality.

Teresa Giudice Discussed Her Upcoming Wedding

During a May 2022 interview with Us Weekly, Giudice spoke about her upcoming nuptials. She shared she appreciates that Ruelas is “very hands on” in the wedding planning process. She also revealed that she intends on inviting quite a few Bravo celebrities.

“I’m inviting a lot of Housewives so we’ll see who comes and who can make it and who can’t make it, so yeah I’m inviting a lot of the Housewives,” said Giudice.

She also shared that she was unsure if her wedding will be filmed for “RHONJ” season 13.

“I don’t know, I’m still debating that, like it’s just a lot you know so I don’t know yet,” said the mother of four.

