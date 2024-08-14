RHONJ Star Says He Is in Talks for New Show

“Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Frank Catania says he may be a part of an upcoming project.

While speaking to Lisa Alastuey on an August 2024 episode of her podcast, “The Lisa Alastuey Podcast,” Catania said he would be hosting another of one of his RHONJ castmate Joe Gorga‘s comedy shows. When Alastuey inquired if fans would be able to stream their comedy show, Catania replied he was unsure “if that’s going to be available.” He said, however, that he and a few of his RHONJ castmates are “in talks” to have a new project.

“We’re still in the talks, believe it or not, for a show of our own. As to how many people in the [RHONJ] cast that would include, I’m not sure. But it’s not something which we’re pushing,” said Catania on the podcast episode.

In the “Lisa Alastuey Podcast” interview, Catania said he did not believe the RHONJ cast would remain the same in future seasons. He referenced that a majority of the RHONJ stars are in feuds.

In addition, Catania said he is thankful for his RHONJ fans.

Frank Catania Said He Lost a ‘Tentatively Inked Deal’ for a Series With a Few of His RHONJ Co-Stars in 2023

Catania previously mentioned potentially having a spin-off series with Gorga and Margaret Josephs’ husband, Joe Benigno.

During a June 2023 interview on Tamra Judge and Teddi Mellencamp’s podcast, “Two Ts In A Pod,” Catania said that Teresa Giudice’s husband, Luis “Louie” Ruelas had a “smear campaign” against him, Gorga, and Benigno. According to Catania, the alleged campaign made them lose a “tentatively inked deal” for their own series on a network that was not Bravo, NBC, or Peacock.

“So Joe [Gorga], Joe [Benigno], and I would have been [on RHONJ] less because, you know, we had this other tentative deal with another network, who’s a little bit of a conservative network,” said Catania on the June 2023 podcast episode. “When these things started coming out on the internet, which I do believe was the result of Louie and a smear campaign through another company, a very prominent company, we lost it. We lost that, we lost that, because there was some nasty things — my past which everyone knew already. But there were allegations against Joe [Gorga], which I think were unheard of. And that was it. They dropped us.”

While recording the “Two Ts In A Pod” podcast episode, Catania said he and Ruelas met to discuss their problems following the RHONJ season 13 reunion. According to Catania, Ruelas said he did not create a smear campaign. Catania said he did not think Ruelas was telling the truth about the situation. Catania stated, however, that he did not have an issue with Ruelas at the time of recording the June 2023 podcast episode.

Dolores Catania Got Upset About Luis ‘Louie’ Ruelas’ Remarks Regarding Margaret Josephs’ Son

Frank Catania’s ex-wife, Dolores Catania, has remained friends with a majority of the RHONJ cast, including Giudice and Josephs, who are at odds.

While filming the show’s finale watch party, Catania came to Josephs defense when she watched a scene where Ruelas discussed her son, as reported by People magazine. While speaking to his wife in RHONJ season 14, episode 14, Ruelas referenced that Josephs accused him of making a threatening phone call to her son.

“I hope Margaret and her family suffer,” said Ruelas on RHONJ season 14, episode 14. “I hope her son suffers. The way I suffered, the way other people in our family have suffered with a woman like that. She is a disgusting, vile human being … She’s a real piece of garbage.”

During the cast watch party, Catania said she could not condone Ruelas’ remark about Josephs’ son.

“If I could stand here and back him up all the time, as I do, I cannot not say that that was wrong. That’s wrong,” said Catania to Giudice.

When Giudice said she did not appreciate Catania “sticking up for” Josephs, Catania replied, “I’m not sticking up for her.” She stated, however, that she could not stand behind Ruelas’ comment.

Giudice replied that her husband “was upset.”

“People make mistakes. I know he did not mean to say that. I’ll make sure he says sorry,” continued Giudice while speaking to Catania.

Luis ‘Louie’ Ruelas Addressed His Comments About Margaret Josephs’ Son on Instagram

People magazine reported that Ruelas addressed his RHONJ season 14, episode 14 comments in an August 6 Instagram Story. He said that watching the “finale was very tough for [him]” because of his remark. Ruelas wrote that he “was disappointed in my actions in bringing up Margaret Josephs [sic] son.”

“I know better than to bring up someone’s child and it is something I deeply regret. I do want to apologize and acknowledge that I was wrong,” wrote Ruelas.

He also stated that he brought up Josephs and her son because “For the last year Margaret kept putting this narrative out there that [he] called her son at work.” According to Ruelas, Josephs’ allegation was untrue.