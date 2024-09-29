Bravo Star Says He Doesn’t Get Paid to Film for the Series

“Real Housewives of New Jersey” personality Frank Catania opened up about filming the Bravo series.

During an August 2024 interview on the “Lisa Alastuey” podcast, Catania noted that he has co-starred alongside his ex-wife, Dolores Catania, for several RHONJ seasons. He also said he does not get paid to film the series. In addition, he said he and the other spouses of the RHONJ stars do not “have contracts with Bravo.”

“I don’t have a contract. None of the men have contracts with Bravo. So we don’t get paid. Alright, the guys do not get paid for the show. On my belief is, they do not want to set a precedent of paying the men because then you’re going to have other franchises as well where there are men who are going to be looking to get compensated,” said Catania during the podcast interview.

He clarified that he is paid for “ancillary things.”

“There’s appearances. There’s other things with Bravo that we do where we are compensated. And we are compensated quite well. But as for the show itself, we are not compensated,” said Catania.

Frank Catania Said He Would Like to Film Another Bravo Series

While recording the “Lisa Alastuey” podcast episode, Catania said that he and his RHONJ castmate Joe Gorga are “still in the talks” to have their own show.

Catania also said he is interested in filming a RHONJ spinoff series, featuring his male cast members, during an August 2024 interview on the “Miss Misunderstood” podcast, hosted by Rachel Unitel. He said fans often tell him they would like him to star in his own series with his male RHONJ co-stars. According to Catania, he has encouraged said fans to contact Bravo producer Andy Cohen about the idea.

“I tell everybody who messages me, message Andy,” said Catania.

In addition, Catania said he would like to star in an all-male version of “Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip.” He said he would like the cast to include Gorga, RHONJ personality Joe Benigno, and several other Bravo stars, like “Real Housewives of Potomac” star Eddie Osefo, “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” personality Mauricio Umansky, Todd Nepola from “Real Housewives of Miami,” and “Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” personality Seth Marks.

In addition, Catania said he would feel hesitant about filming with PK Kemsley, the estranged husband of Dorit Kemsley. He said he did not “think PK would last with us out there” as their “personalities conflict.”

Frank Catania Spoke About His Fiancee Filming for RHONJ

While recording the “Lisa Alastuey” podcast episode, Frank Catania referenced that he and his fiancee Brittany Mattessich did not film much for RHONJ season 14, which premiered in May 2024. He explained that they did not want to be involved with the feuds between various RHONJ stars.

“We tried to stay out of toxic scenes. We have so many good things going on in our lives. And we really didn’t want to be part of those toxic scenes,” said the father of two.

During the “Lisa Alastuey” podcast episode, Catania said Mattessich was asked to have a more significant role on RHONJ. Catania said Mattessich turned down a starring RHONJ role because she was concerned it may negatively affect their relationship. He also suggested that Mattessich may not be the best fit for the series as she has “thin skin.”

Dolores Catania Shared Some Details About Her Ex-Husband’s Upcoming Wedding

Dolores Catania opened up about her ex-husband, whom she divorced in 1998, and Mattessich’s upcoming November 2024 nuptials in an August 2024 interview with Access Hollywood’s “Housewives Nightcap.”

“The wedding plans are on their way. Pretty amazing. It’s a destination wedding,” said Catania in the August 2024 interview.

According to Catania, Mattessich “is very excited” and “doing all her bride stuff.” Catania also said she has been “involved with some of the wedding planning.” She also noted that her and her ex-husband’s children, Frankie Catania and Gabrielle Catania, will be members of the wedding party.