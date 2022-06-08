Frank Catania Shares Recent Cancer Diagnosis & Reveals Which RHONJ Husband Helped Him Through

Just how close are the House Husbands in New Jersey?

That was the gist of a question that Frank Catania was asked during an interview on “The Morning Toast” podcast. Since the guys on “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” seem so close, many people wonder how often the guys spend time together when cameras aren’t rolling. Many of them have been friends for years, but do they really hang out frequently when they don’t have to? The answer, for the most part, is yes.

On the May 24, 2022, episode of the podcast, Catania revealed that he sees Joe Benigno the most and that he also spends a decent amount of time with Joe Gorga. Although he admits that he’s not as close to Evan Goldschneider and Bill Aydin, Catania revealed that he trusted Aydin with a recent health scare.

Here’s what you need to know:

Aydin Performed Surgery on Catania to Remove Basal Cell Carcinoma From His Chest

Catania shared that he was diagnosed with basal cell carcinoma. According to the Mayo Clinic, “most” basal cell carcinomas are caused by sun exposure, specifically ultraviolet radiation.

“I just went to Bill. I was hoping. He just did a surgery on me. I had a little basal cell… carcinoma… which he removed from my chest,” Catania revealed.

Although Catania didn’t give too many details, it sounds like he underwent a fairly standard surgical excision, which would involve the removal of the lesion and a small area around it, according to the Mayo Clinic.

Another option is called Mohs surgery which involves a more tedious process of removing the cancer “layer by layer” and a doctor “examining each layer under the microscope until no abnormal cells remain.”

Catania didn’t share the outcome of his diagnosis, but sounded as though all of the cancer was removed and he’s doing okay post-op. The one thing he did mention, however, was a bit of a joke that he said he was thinking before going under the knife of his RHONJ co-star.

“And I was just hoping, ‘please, I hope Jennifer didn’t get in his ear… cuz s*** this is gonna hurt!” Catania joked.

Catania Praised Aydin’s Bedside Manner

Catania had nothing but glowing things to say about Aydin’s bedside manner. Although Catania wouldn’t say whether or not he had to pay for the surgery — “that’s between me and Bill!” — he did give Aydin a very good review.

“I gotta be honest with ya. Guys. That was the first time I ever used the services of Bill. Incredible. Incredible. Not only from walking in… And it wasn’t just me because I was watching everybody else in the waiting room. The way his staff treats people. To the way Bill. Bill is so professional. When he takes me in the room, we don’t even talk about the show,” Catania said.

“Regardless what you see, I’m a big p****,” Catania admitted. “I’ll cry,” Catania said. He said that he told Aydin to make sure nothing hurt during the surgery and Aydin came through on his promise.

“He was great,” Catania said.

READ NEXT: Frank Catania Gives Major Update on RHONJ Season 13 Cast