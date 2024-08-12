RHONJ Star Says Teresa Giudice Has Changed Since Luis ‘Louie’ Ruelas Entered Her Life

“Real Housewives of New Jersey” personality Frank Catania thinks his castmate Teresa Giudice has changed since she began dating her husband, Luis “Louie” Ruelas, in 2020.

“Listen, she’s changed, in my opinion, she has changed since Louie has been around … She’s just not herself. Not the Teresa I grew up with,” said Catania, who has known Giudice for three decades, in an August 2024 interview on the “Lisa Alastuey” podcast.

During the “Lisa Alastuey” podcast interview, Catania shared that he believed that the RHONJ cast will change following season 14. He referenced that several cast members are feuding and are unwilling to film together. The former lawyer said he did not believe the series would be sustainable in its current state.

“I suspect that they are going to be dropping off some people. And bringing additional new people in. As well as keeping some people on,” said Catania.

Catania also referenced that Bravo producer Andy Cohen said there will be changes to the show. In addition, Catania, who was once married to RHONJ star Dolores Catania, said he heard rumors that Giudice will leave the Bravo series.

“I’ve heard the same thing about Teresa being asked to leave, as opposed to being fired. But it’s a shame because I see Teresa landing some place. Because Teresa, across all the franchises, is probably the most recognizable Housewife in the world,” said Catania on the August 2024 podcast episode.

Bravo Producer Andy Cohen Spoke About the Future of RHONJ

Giudice addressed rumors that she was thinking about leaving RHONJ on a July 2024 episode of “LIVE with Kelly and Mark.” She said she will remain on the show’s cast until she is asked to exit the Bravo franchise.

“No, I’m not leaving. I started the show. And when Bravo wants me to leave, that’s when I’ll leave,” said Giudice on the “LIVE with Kelly and Mark” episode.

During a July 2024 episode of his radio program “Andy Cohen Live,” Cohen told a caller that Bravo was “going to reboot” RHONJ after season 14. He also said that future seasons of the show may include “fresh faces.”

Cohen made clarifying comments about the future of RHONJ in an August 2024 “Andy Cohen Live” episode. He explained that he was “not definitively saying it’s going to be all fresh face” in season 15.

“I was like, ‘Maybe all fresh faces. Maybe not,” said Cohen.

Frank Catania Spoke About His Relationship With Luis ‘Louie’ Ruelas in June 2023

During a June 2023 interview on the “Two Ts In A Pod” podcast, Frank Catania spoke about Giudice’s relationship with Ruelas, whom she wed in August 2022. He said that Giudice has continually defended her husband, which she has found overwhelming.

“I think Teresa is just getting overwhelmed on having [to] try to defend her husband. He is getting hit from every single avenue. Coming from here. Coming from there. And I think she’s just — she’s losing it, you know … She’s just getting pressure from all over the place,” said Catania on the “Two Ts In a Pod” episode.

Catania also said he has had issues with Ruelas. He clarified he and Ruelas moved past their problems. He suggested, however, that he and Ruelas were not friends.

Teresa Giudice Said Frank Catania Told Luis ‘Louie’ Ruelas About Margaret Josephs’ Meeting

In RHONJ season 14, episode 1, Giudice suggested that she and her husband were unhappy with Frank Catania following RHONJ season 13. According to Giudice, Catania let Ruelas know that several cast members “met at [Margaret Josephs’] house” before the reunion of RHONJ season 14.

“After New York, Louie was really upset. For like, Frank to say anything negative about Louie — so wrong,” said Giudice during a RHONJ season 14, episode 1 confessional interview.

Giudice said that following the season 13 reunion, her “husband reached out to Frank” to discuss their issues.

“They made up. And he’s like, ‘I just want you to know that they all came up with a plan.’ Trying to take Louie and myself down,” continued Giudice in her confessional interview.

Giudice also expressed gratitude to Catania for telling Ruelas about Josephs’ meeting in her confessional interview.

RHONJ is currently on hiatus.