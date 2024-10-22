‘Real Housewives’ Star Forced to Put Wedding on Hold

Longtime “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Frank Catania (who used to be married to Dolores Catania) has been forced to postpone his wedding.

He was slated to marry Brittany Mattessich on November 9, 2024, in Captiva Island, located on Florida’s west coast. However the damage from recent hurricanes has put a damper on those plans.

“Hurricane Helene first came through and brought so much sand onto the island that the pools were filled with sand and the golf course and areas where the ceremony and the reception were to be held were also damaged by water,” Catania told People magazine.

“Even though there was a possibility that the venue could have possibly been repaired for our wedding on Nov. 9, no work commenced because Hurricane Milton was coming the following week,” he explained.

Catania and Mattessich got engaged in October 2023.

Frank Catania Said Brittany Mattessich Took the News Well

Frank Catania admitted he was nervous to tell his bride-to-be that their wedding needed to be postponed. However, she handled it “better than [he] expected.”

“I held off telling Brittany for like a day after I found out because I did not want to see her reaction. So I finally told her the night after I received the news and, although saddened and disappointed, Brittany took it much better than I expected,” Frank Catania told People.

“She would much rather reschedule for another date that was not in the hurricane season and would also give the resort enough time to repair the resort back to perfect. Also we did not want to see our family and guests be inconvenienced in any way because of the damage. We wanted it to be a happy and fun time for everyone without anxiety or worrying,” he added.

The reality TV star went on to say that the rescheduling process has gone fairly smooth. He and Mattessich are still planning to wed in Florida. With the future of RHONJ up in the air, it’s unclear if any of the Catania-Mattessich wedding will be filmed. When a fan asked Catania if the wedding would air on Bravo, he responded with the shrug emoji.

Dolores Catania Supports Her Ex-Husband’s New Relationship

Dolores Catania and Frank Catania have a great relationship years after their divorce. The two have put their differences aside and they get along quite well. Although their two kids are grown, both Dolores and Frank Catania have become great friends.

Although they aren’t romantically involved with each other, Dolores and Frank Catania spend a time together — and have even gone on double dates with their significant others. In fact, after Frank Catania proposed to Mattessich, Dolores Catania posted a supportive caption on Instagram.

“All u need is love and that ring ‘wow’ I couldn’t be happier for these two lovebirds. Congrats on the engagement! @missbrittyann It’s so nice to officially welcome you to the family. Wishing u a lifetime of love, health and happiness @frank.catania.sr happy wife happy life,” she captioned a post on October 30, 2023.

