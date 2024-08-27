RHONJ Star Thinks His Children Are ‘Pretty Much Done’ With the Series

“Real Housewives of New Jersey” personality Frank Catania opened up about his children, Frank Catania Jr. and Gabriella Catania, appearing on the Bravo show.

During an August 2024 appearance on Lisa Alastuey’s podcast, the “Lisa Alastuey Podcast,” Frank Catania said his adult children, who he shares with his ex-wife RHONJ star Dolores Catania, are not eager to film for RHONJ.

“My daughter has never been interested in being on the show. She’s on the show every once and awhile. Because she’s part of our family. And if we do something family-oriented, Dolores makes her go on,” said Frank Catania on the podcast episode.

He then noted that his “son used to be on the show more often.” The father of two said, however, that Frank Catania Jr. is not interested in appearing in the series after securing a job “in the financial sector.”

“Being on Wall Street, any publicity is bad publicity. So it’s basically, other than family dinners, or all of us together, something nice, my children are pretty much ‘That’s it,'” said the former lawyer.

He then stated that he “think[s] they’re pretty much done” with the series.

Frank Catania Said His Son Was Unhappy About RHONJ Season 13 During a June 2023 Interview

In a June 2023 episode of the“Two Ts In A Pod” podcast, hosted by Tamra Judge and Teddi Mellencamp, Frank Catania noted that his son worked for Teresa Giudice‘s husband, Luis “Louie” Ruelas. He stated he began working on Wall Street “with a great, great firm” after he stopped working for Ruelas.

Frank Catania also said his son was unhappy that the end of his time working with Ruelas was mentioned during the RHONJ season 13 reunion.

In addition, he said he believes his son was “done” with RHONJ after season 13.

Frank Catania Discussed His Children’s Accomplishments

Frank Catania discussed his children’s accomplishments during the August 2024 episode of the “Lisa Alastuey Podcast.” He stated that his “children ended up great.” Frank Catania noted that his daughter “is a veterinarian” and his son “is on Wall Street.”

In addition, he stated that Dolores Catania made sure the family stayed close after they divorced in 1999.

“Although our marriage did not work out, and quite honestly, it was my fault, Dolores was still woman enough to say, ‘You know what, I have an issue with what you did. But I’m not going to make our family, our children suffer because of it. And we are all going to still be a family,'” said Frank Catania.

According to the father of two, he and his ex-wife “ended up being best friends” following their split.

Dolores Catania Spoke About Her Recent Trip With Her Daughter in an August 2024 Interview

During an August 2024 interview with Access Hollywood’s “Housewives Nightcap,” Dolores Catania shared she and her daughter went on a trip to South Africa during the summer of 2024.

“I did a conservation trip. I worked on rhinos, elephants, wildebeests. And it was pretty amazing,” said Dolores Catania during the interview.

She also said she was impressed with the work her daughter did on the trip, which she described as a “bonding” experience.

While speaking to Access Hollywood’s “Housewives Nightcap,” Dolores Catania noted that her ex-husband has plans to wed his fiancee, Brittany Mattessich, in November 2024. She shared that both of her children will be in the wedding party. In addition, she said she has “been a part of some of the wedding planning.”

Dolores Catania clarified that her ex-husband’s upcoming wedding has not made her feel the need to marry her boyfriend, Paul “Paulie” Connell.

“Happiness is my goal. And peace in my life is my goal. But things are moving along on his end [with his divorce]. I’m not pushing anything else day to day. We’re very happy. We do great things together,” said Dolores Catania.

RHONJ is currently on hiatus.