Gabriella Giudice Poses For Glam Photos for Mom Teresa’s Podcast Merch

Gabriella Giudice was a model for her mom’s merch. In February 2023, the second of “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” star’s four daughters made a rare appearance on her Instagram page as she posed in a white, long-sleeved t-shirt emblazoned with the “Namaste B$tches” logo.

According to BravoTV.com, “Namaste B$tches” is the name of Giudice’s podcast, which she launched with pal Melissa Pfeister in September 2022. The RHONJ star’s February 2023 limited edition merch drop included t-shirts and hoodies with the podcast logo on them.

“Namaste B$tches merch is OUT NOW and we are rockin’ it! Get your gear now before they are all gone!” Giudice captioned the photos of her daughter.

Fans Reacted to the Photos of Teresa Giudice’s ‘Model’ Daughter

The photos for the merch ad featured Gabriella in heavy makeup as she gazed into the camera. The 18-year-old’s professional hair and makeup were done by hairstylist Lucia Casazza and Lexie Cazoo of Cazoo Beauty.

Giudice’s merch plug also included photos of her wearing a hoodie as well as Pfeister and eldest Giudice daughter, Gia, wearing the Namaste B$tches gear, but it was the photos of Gabriella that captured commenters’ attention.

“OH MY GOD MY BEAUTIFUL SISTER,” wrote younger Giudice sister, Milania, in the comment section.

“Gabriella has grown up to be so gorgeous!” another fan wrote.

“Since its rare we see Gabriella I have to comment. Ummmm Gabriella. Wowww. Model,” another chimed in.

“Gabriella is such a model!” wrote another fan. “Next top model,” added another.

“She’s the most gorgeous of them all!” another wrote.

But some commenters felt the photos of the teen were heavily — and unnecessarily — filtered.

“She is beautiful as is. No need for filters. It takes away from her beauty,” one commenter wrote of Gabriella. “Those filters! So ridiculous! She doesn’t even need a filter like that!!” another agreed.

Gabriella Giudice Usually Stays Out of the Spotlight

Fans of RHONJ know that Gabriella is not seen often on the Bravo reality show, and that fact wasn’t lost on commenters of the merch pics.

“I thought Gabriella never wanted to be in the spotlight,” one commenter noted.

During an interview on the “Two Ts In A Pod” podcast in 2023, Giudice did reveal that RHONJ fans would see a bit more of her 18-year-old daughter in the coming season, despite the fact that being in front of the cameras is not “her thing.” In a February 2023 episode, Gabriella made her season 13 debut in a scene in which she slammed her aunt Melissa Gorga’s claim that she was there for her nieces when their mom served prison time for tax fraud.

While fans think Gabriella is model material, the teen is actually very focused on her studies. In May 2022, her proud mom told The Daily Dish that her “smartest kid” was touring top colleges.

“She does amazing at school,” Giudice said of Gabriella. “She’s so smart. I get letters from all the teachers all the time saying how amazing she is.”

As of January 2023, Gabriella had been accepted into the University of Michigan and the Kelley School of Business at Indiana University.

