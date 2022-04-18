RHOBH Star Slammed For Writing About Lisa Rinna’s Teen Daughter in Her Tell-All Book

Garcelle Beauvais was criticized by one of her co-stars for including a story about Lisa Rinna’s daughter in her memoir, “Love Me as I Am” – and it wasn’t Rinna doing the complaining.

In her book, the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star recounted an incident that took place during the 10th season of the Bravo reality show after she commented on Rinna’s infamous Instagram dance videos, in which she sometimes dances in skimpy outfits or bathing suits.

“I love that Lisa’s free enough to do the videos and be dancing, but the dancing nearly naked is not a choice for me if I had a daughter that had body issues,” Beauvais once said in the RHOBH confessional.

The remark was in reference to Rinna’s youngest daughter, Amelia Hamlin, who has been open about her struggles with an eating disorder. In another scene, Beauvais directly asked Rinna if she felt that her body image affected her daughter.

“Because you’re so fit, do you ever worry that your fitness and your body hurts her?” Beauvais asked Rinna, per Us Weekly. The Rinna Beauty founder said her own body had nothing to do with her daughter’s issues.

Rinna later addressed Beauvais’ comments by retweeting comments about mom and body shaming. She also told her daughter, “[Garcelle] has brought up a couple of things about whether my posting on Instagram had anything to do with your eating disorder.”

“I would tell her in the nicest way possible with all due respect, ‘F**k off,’” Hamlin replied on camera. “You just happen to be a very small person. There’s shaming no matter what size you are.”

Garcelle Beauvais Detailed the Incident in Her Book

#RHOBH Preview: Lisa Rinna talks to Amelia Gray about Garcelle’s “correlation” between Lisa’s dancing videos and Amelia’s health issues. If you’re a Garcelle fan, you ain’t gonna wanna see this 💀😅 pic.twitter.com/1DkmgzLJaK — Queens of Bravo (@queensofbravo) August 13, 2020

According to E! News, in a chapter in her book about “behind-the-scenes stories,” Beauvais wrote about the incident.

“One dustup came when I simply asked Lisa Rinna, whom I have known for years, if she thought that dancing in her underwear on social media had an effect on her daughter’s struggles with food,” Beauvais wrote. “It was a heartfelt mom-to-mom sort of question not meant to body-shame anyone. Well, clearly there was a nerve struck because it ended up with a very direct, very public ‘F–k off’ a few days later from her daughter. I would have respected Lisa delivering that message more.”

Beauvais noted that Rinna later actually apologized to her for what went down between them.

“She admitted that she’d taken a lot of heat for allowing her daughter to tell me to ‘F*** OFF’ on camera,” Beauvais wrote. “I told her that as a mother, I would never have allowed my child to blatantly disrespect another adult in such a crass way. She apologized immediately, and I really appreciated that.”

Erika Jayne Slammed Garcelle Beauvais for Mentioning the Incident About Amelia Hamlin in Her Book

While Beauvais and Rinna hashed things out, Beauvais is being criticized for mentioning the situation in her memoir. During a Twitter Q&A, RHOBH star Erika Jayne responded to fans who asked her if Beauvais “trashed the whole cast” in her book.

“Just @lisarinna @KyleRichards and @AmeliaGHamlin a teenager,” Erika tweeted.

Another commenter called out Beauvais with, “How would you feel if Lisa Rinna wrote a memoir and mentioned your sons and talked about your son’s addiction?”

“Garcelle could have used her book and her voice to amplify the issue on Haitian immigrants but instead she chose to trash Rinna’s daughter,” another tweeted.

But other fans pointed out that Beauvais didn’t bash Hamlin—or even mention her name in the book. Some also noted that Hamlin is not a teenager, but is almost 21-years old.

“I actually read the book,” one commenter wrote. “She didn’t trash them at all! The only thing she said about Amelia is that Lisa shouldn’t have allowed her to tell Garcelle F off and that’s 100% correct.”

“Garcelle never mentioned Amelia’s name. I read the book. Erika really needs to mind her business…” another added.

During an April 13 appearance on “Watch What Happens Live,” Beauvais addressed the drama over her story about Hamlin in her book.

“I talked about what happened on the show. I didn’t make up anything that wasn’t in it,” the RHOBH star explained.

