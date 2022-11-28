RHOBH Star Reveals the Famous Men She Has Dated

Garcelle Beauvais did some name-dropping during a recent interview.

The single “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star opened up about dating and revealed she has some famous men on her list of former suitors.

Beauvais was previously married to British actor and producer, Daniel Saunders, from 1991 to 2000 and to talent agent/producer Michael Nilon from 2001 to 2011. She has three sons, Oliver Saunders, and Jax and Jaid Nilon, from her two marriages.

But her post-divorce dating life has been sporadic in recent years. During an April 2022 appearance on “Watch What Happens Live,” Beauvais gave a blunt answer when host Andy Cohen asked her, “How’s your love life these days?”

“Dry like yours,” she told the Bravo host.

Garcelle Beauvais Talked About Her Dating Famous Men During an Interview With Laverne Cox

While Beauvais had a self-proclaimed dry spell, during a November 2022 interview on “We’re Being Honest With Laverne Cox,” she dished on several celebrity men she dated.

One of those men was NBA legend Michael Jordan, whom she met on the set of a modeling photoshoot for Essence magazine in the 1980s.

“I showed up on set and there he was,” Beauvais told Cox. “And he was so nice, tall, chocolate man, and, you know, a young man at the time, and we hit it off. He was great. .. We went and had dinner and he invited me to Hawaii. And I was like, ‘I don’t know you, I’m not going to Hawaii with you.’”

Beauvais also dished on dating her movie co-star Eddie Murphy. “Oh, every girl on the set of ‘Coming to America’ was feening for Eddie Murphy, and we dated,” she dished. “It was off and on. It was a while. He’s lovely.”

Beauvais also said that she went out to dinner once with actor Sean Penn. “Oh, he’s done a lot for Haiti. We went to dinner, and people blew it up,” she said, adding that it was never a romantic thing. “That was just a rumor,” she added.

Ditto for Johnny Depp. Beauvais said she met the up-and-coming actor in a club in Miami and he invited her to be in his band’s music video.

“And so he called, and he said, ‘You know, can we get together and hang out and we can talk– I can tell you more,’” Beauvais revealed. “And he seemed pretty cool. …And it was really sweet, and we hung out. I don’t even think I did the video,” she said before revealing that she did kiss Depp at the end of their date.

The mom of three also teased that she went on a few dates with Will Smith, who is the ex-husband of her friend and RHOBH co-star Sherri Zampino. Zampino is also mom to Smith’s eldest son, Trey.

“We went out on a couple of dates,” Beauvais said, adding that it was never serious between her and the “Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” star. “No, I got shut down really quickly. … His son shut me down, Trey.”

Garcelle Beauvais Previously Revealed That Will Smith’s Son Tipped Her Off to His Dating Situation

According to Entertainment Tonight, Beauvais briefly dated Smith before his marriage to Jada Pinkett in 1997. “He was hot. He was a bachelor. I was single, you know? It happens in Hollywood,” she said of the Oscar-winning actor.

During an appearance on the “Las Culturistas” podcast, Beauvais revealed that she went out with Smith “a couple of times,” but things came to a halt when she called the actor once and heard his young son, Trey, in the background asking, “Is that Miss Jada?”

“And that’s when I was like okay, I’m not the only one, exit stage left,” Beauvais revealed.

