RHOBH Star Says She Would Like to Be Set Up With Brad Pitt

In September 2022, Academy Award-winning actress Julia Roberts and “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Garcelle Beauvais interacted during the HISTORYTalks 2022 event, held in Washington, D.C. During a HISTORYTalks red carpet interview with Entertainment Tonight, Beauvais stated that Roberts shared she was interested in her romantic life.

“I just met Julia Roberts, she said ‘Oh my god, I need to find you a boyfriend. I’m invested in this,’ and I said, ‘Oh my god, I can just die now. I don’t even need the boyfriend,'” said Beauvais. “‘She said ‘I need a moment’ when she saw me, and I was like ‘You? I need a moment!'”

While speaking to Entertainment Tonight, Roberts affirmed that she told the “Coming to America” star that “she needs a boyfriend.” The actress also shared that she would be “thinking about” a suitable romantic partner for Beauvais.

While speaking to Access Hollywood’s “Housewives Nightcap,” Beauvais discussed her interaction with Roberts.

Garcelle Beauvais Shared that She Would Like to Date Brad Pitt

During the “Housewives Nightcap” interview, Beauvais shared that she would like Roberts to set her up with her “Ocean’s Eleven” co-star, Brad Pitt.

“It was incredible and it was an out of body experience and it was such an out of body experience that I forgot to connect her and Brad Pitt together… I should have thought to myself Brad Pitt because she said I’m going to find you a boyfriend,” said the RHOBH star.

The Bravo personality shared that she will be attempting to manifest a connection with Pitt.

“Let’s put it out in the universe,” stated the mother of three.

Beauvais also noted that she enjoyed having a conversation with Roberts, as she is a big fan of the “Pretty Woman” star.

“She was amazing. She was really, really amazing. It was really, really sweet. It was like sometimes you don’t want to meet people that you admire, or you really love and love their character because it could be disappointing. She was everything like I said and more,” said the “Jamie Foxx Show” actress.

Garcelle Beauvais Shared Information About the RHOBH Season 12 Reunion

In the “Housewives Nightcap” interview, Beauvais revealed the RHOBH season 12 reunion special “was definitely intense.”

“There was, you know, a lot of uncomfortable moments. And at the end, we didn’t even take a group photo. We didn’t say goodbye to one another. I mean, Sutton and I had dinner with our glam team. But we just went our separate ways,” said the 55-year-old.

The reality television personality also noted that she would like her castmates to “have more fun” with each other in future seasons.

“I think let’s keep it light, let’s just have fun. I think that the audience also wants us to have fun and be glamorous. And not be so heavy and dark,” said Beauvais.

The actress shared similar comments during a September 2022 “In The Know” interview.

“I want us to have more fun on the show. I want us to talk about each other’s ugly leather pants,” stated Beauvais, in reference to a moment from season 11 where Stracke insulted Crystal Kung Minkoff’s pants.

