Garcelle Beauvais Shares Major Update on Her Career

On February 14, Garcelle Beauvais shared a major update in her career, announcing that her production company, Garcelle Beauvais Productions, signed a first-look development deal with NBCUniversal Television and Streaming Entertainment. Deadline first announced the news in an exclusive.

The “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star also shared the news on her Instagram by posting a screenshot of the Deadline article and captioning it, “I’m so excited and honored for this next chapter with @nbcuniversal Thank you for breaking the news, @deadline. Cheers to much more to come.”

According to the Deadline release, the deal signed means that Beauvais will be developing and producing projects for the network on all its platforms. The RHOBH star told the publication:

I am incredibly excited about working with the team at NBCUniversal Television in this new capacity. My production company team and I feel we have not only found a wonderful place to originate new ideas and collaborate on meaningful content, but also to expand into many wonderful horizons.

Her Co-Stars & Fellow Bravolebrities Were Quick to Share Their Congratulations in the Comments

The comment section of Beauvais’ Instagram post was soon flooded with congratulatory messages from many of her RHOBH co-stars and other celebs and Bravolebrities.

Lala Kent wrote, “Proud of you, beautiful This is incredible!” RHONY star Eboni K. Williams commented, “Fantastic!! Congratulations Beautiful” with some emojis of clapping hands and champagne glasses. Crystal Kung Minkoff also expressed her excitement, writing “Yassssss” with a series of heart emojis.

RHOBH’s Sutton Stracke commented, “You never cease to amaze me. Superwoman!” Actress Ali Landry wrote, “You deserve this !!! Incredible!” Lisa Rinna’s comment read, “Congratulations Garcelle. So major!!”

Beauvais Has a Long Career in the Entertainment Industry

On top of running her production company, Beauvais is also an actress and TV personality with a long resume in the entertainment industry. She had major roles in “The Jamie Foxx Show” and crime drama show “NYPD Blue” and also appeared in several big movies such as “Coming to America,” its sequel, and “Spider-Man: Homecoming.”

The Haitian-American actress joined “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” in 2020 for the tenth season of the show, becoming the series’ first Black cast member. The 12th season of RHOBH, featuring Beauvais, has already been filmed and will be released sometime in 2022. In addition to appearing on the reality TV series, Beauvais joined the daytime talk show “The Real” as a co-host in the fall of 2020.

Beauvais has also launched other ventures, such as creating a jewelry line for children and writing a children’s book titled “I Am Mixed.” She is also set to release a memoir, “Love Me As I Am,” in April 2022. The television personality is also the host of a podcast, “Going to Bed with Garcelle.” It is a weekly show described as a “no holds-barred girl talk on sex, life, dating, and relationships with a rotating mix of Garcelle’s celebrity and non-celebrity friends.”

