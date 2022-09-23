SEE IT: Garcelle Beauvais Confronts Dorit Kemsley on Live TV

Garcelle Beauvais and Dorit Kemsley hashed out some old drama while appearing on “Watch What Happens Live.”

On Wednesday, September 21, the RHOBH co-stars were guests on Andy Cohen’s live late-night talk show. During the aftershow, the drama at Beauvais’ birthday party was brought up.

Garcelle Beauvais Confronted Dorit Kemsley for Laughing at Erika’s Behavior Towards Jax: It Felt Like ‘Someone Stuck a Knife in My Stomach’

Garcelle Beauvais Confronts Dorit Kemsley About Her Birthday Party | WWHL During the After Show, Garcelle Beauvais from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills tells her co-star Dorit Kemsley that, as a mother, she didn’t want Dorit to laugh at Erika Jayne’s behavior towards her son Jax and Dorit explains her reaction. Garcelle also reveals that Erika said she’d apologize to Jax, but he doesn’t want… 2022-09-22T02:26:48Z

A fan asked, “Dorit why did you try to make it seem like Garcelle was being shady when she brought up Erika [Jayne’s] drinking?”

“Ummm, you know what,” Kemsley begins as Beauvais swivels her chair toward Kemsley to listen. “I knew that Garcelle, understandably, was really upset about what Erika said to Jax. And I felt that there was a little bit of, a little more of, harboring some resentment and maybe that’s why there was, you know, bringing up the drinking. I’m not saying entirely but I think there was some of that in that.”

Beauvais was then asked by Cohen if she felt like she went in “extra” on Jayne.

“I don’t,” Beauvais said. “Again, at the time I hadn’t seen it.”

“But you heard it,” Kemsley spoke up.

“But I heard it, yeah but I also forgave her and when I did that I really meant it,” Beauvais replied. “And I remember Erika came up to me at one point and said ‘thank you for not dragging this out.'”

“She did say that,” Kemsley agreed.

“See, I think, as a mother,” Kemsley continued. “I think if I was in Garcelle’s position that would stay with me for a little while. It’s difficult when it comes to your own child. You can forgive or you can just move on from it but it might stay a bit.”

“Yeah but as a mom also I also didn’t want you to laugh at it,” Beauvais said of a scene where Kemsley was seen laughing about Erika cursing at Beauvais’ 14-year-old son.

“I completely understand that,” Kemsley said, placing her hand on Beauvais’ arm. “And I wasn’t laughing at it, um, I wasn’t the one that brought up the conversation and I certainly wasn’t laughing. But when I was describing, almost defending Erika for her drinking, because I had not seen Erika drink in six years, you know, it wasn’t, it didn’t … when I looked at it, when I saw it back, it didn’t seem like the appropriate to just disregard what she had done. And so, that’s what made me feel really uneasy about that. And you know I text you immediately about it because I felt really shitty. I swear to you.”

“No, I know you did,” Beauvais said.

“Watching it back it made me feel like someone stuck a knife in my stomach and I know I did that to myself,” she said.

“It was hard to watch,” Beauvais agreed, turning back to Cohen.

“You two just had a nice session,” Cohen said, changing the subject.

Fans Slammed Kemsley for ‘ Trying to Back Peddle the Whole Laughing Situation’ When Beauvais Confronted Her on It

Fans took to the comments of the video to express their thoughts on the hash-out session between the two friends.

“Dorit…girl, bye! If Erika had used profanity at one of Dorit’s children, she would’ve gone ballistic on Erika. Then, let’s not dismiss the fact that alcoholic PK was arrested for DUI,” someone wrote.

“The patronising pats on the arm from Dorit show her insincerity,” someone commented. “Classic control move. Garcelle even mirrors it back to her as if to say I see you and it just goes over her head how rude she’s being. Body language says a lot about people’s true intentions.”

“Dorit trying to back peddle the whole laughing situation,” a fan said.

Another fan wrote, “LOL Dorito saying as a mother she would feel some type of way but yet couldn’t explain or apologize properly to Garcelle why she laughed at her son. She only felt ‘s*****’ because the world got to see how disgusting she really is.”

“I can’t wait to see the reunion because it is written ALL OVER Garcelle’s face that she doesn’t like Dorit and has no time for her AT ALL!” a fan pointed out. “Garcelle is saying SO MUCH with her body language and facial expressions and Dorit looks scared as hell, as if she knows she’s walking on thin ice with Garcelle!”

