A RHOBH Star Has Tested Positive for COVID

One of the stars of “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” has announced she’s tested positive for COVID-19.

On Monday, December 13, 2021, Garcelle Beauvais announced she’d tested positive for COVID-19 via her official Instagram account.

“Hey guys, happy Monday,” she said in the video. “Well, I hope it’s a good Monday for you. I found out that I tested positive for COVID. I feel okay. I’m sure I will continue to feel okay. My boys are being tested, so far they tested negative and we’re gonna continue testing them. Um, send movie or TV recommendations because I will be quarantining for the next few days. Well, not few, probably 10. Um, this stuff is crazy. Be careful out there, be safe and also, who knows? I may show up on girl chat via Zoom on ‘The Real’. I’m gonna miss the girls. All right. Take care you guys be safe.”

Garcelle also revealed she’d been vaccinated via her Instagram post.

“A Monday morning update for you all,” she wrote. “Thankful to be vaccinated and to not be showing symptoms.”

Here’s what we know so far.

Fellow Housewives & Other Bravolebrities Shared Their Well-Wishes for Garecelle’s Recovery

Many fellow co-stars, housewives and other Bravolebrities flocked to Garcelle’s Instagram comments to offer her well-wishes on her recovery.

Fellow RHOBH co-star, Sutton Stracke gave Garcelle a movie reccomendation with her well wishes, writing, “Watch Spencer! It’s hauntingly good. I cried at the end Get better quickly, please!”

Another RHOBH co-star, Crystal Kung Minkoff, joked that she should binge watch their own show.

Former RHOC star, Gretchen Rossi wrote, “Sending love a s healing prayers.”

Assa Soltan from “Shahs of Sunset” sent a heart emoji with “Feel better sis” and RHONY star, Eboni Williams wrote, “Feel better soon Garcelle” also with a heart emoji.

Pop star Paula Abdul commented as well, writing, “Oh no sweetheart. Sending you love & healing your way. love you. now you have time to watch tons of tv.”

Fans offered their support as well.

“Get well soon!! You’re strong, you got this. Rest up!! Sleep, sleep, sleep, sleep,” someone wrote. Another fan commented, “Feel Better, prayers for you and the kids.”

Last Season RHOBH Haulted Production When Kathy Hilton, Dorit Kensley, Kyle Richards, and Others Tested Positive for COVID-19

Nearly a year ago three cast members from the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” were diagnosed with COVID-19 and production was haulted as a result, according to TMZ who reported the outbreak on Deceber 2, 2020.

None of the women had serious symptoms and TMZ’s source reported, “Kyle, Kathy and Dorit did not contract COVID on set, but Kathy and Kyle were hanging out together — after all, they’re sisters — and Dorit was along for the ride.”

“So happy that my sister @kathyhilton & I are feeling good after fighting covid,” Kyle wrote on an Instagram post from December 14, 2020. “2021 can’t come soon enough.”

The brief shutdown of producation was featured on season 11 when the women were communicating with each other via Zoom and FaceTime to discuss the announcement of fellow castmate Ericka Jayne’s split from her husband.

