RHOBH Star Comments on Kathy Hilton ‘Drama’

The “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” season 12 trailer was released this week and there were a lot of shocking moments and tantalizing hints that had fans buzzing on social media.

One surprising moment came as viewers saw there may be some issues between Kyle Richards and her sister Kathy Hilton, as Rinna accused Hilton of making some comments about Richards behind her back and added, “I’m sorry, Kathy, you’re not going to get away with it.”

Richards then tells Hilton, “I feel like you hate me or something. How could you say those things?” It’s not the only drama that Hilton seems to be involved in as another scene in the trailer saw Erika Jayne fire a shot at her, although it’s unclear if it’s for the same reason.

“For a year and a half, I’ve been f****** pummeled,” Jayne is seen saying at a dinner with her co-stars. Richards then asks, “OK, so that’s why you want Kathy to be called out?” Jayne replies, “Yes, it is actually.”

After the trailer was released, RHOBH cast member Garcelle Beauvais stated in an interview that Hilton is a great person and she wasn’t happy about the portion of the trailer focusing on Hilton.

Beauvais Shared Her Thoughts on the Trailer & Said She Didn’t Like Seeing the Drama With Hilton

Beauvais told Page Six in an exclusive interview that she watched the trailer on her phone when it came out and she hadn’t seen it in advance. She told the publication her first reaction was, “Oh, my God.” She shared:

I thought it was good. I thought it was strong. I thought it highlighted sort of the things that, that people are gonna have conflict [over] this season.

However, the actress added, “And then I think, you know, the Kathy thing, I don’t like.” When prompted, she replied, “I think she’s a great woman, and I think the show thrives on drama.”

There have been rumors surrounding something that might have gone down involving Kathy Hilton on the cast’s trip to Aspen, Colorado, during the season. Following that, there have been reports that Hilton may not return after season 12 after she was apparently unhappy at being dragged into the cast’s drama.

Beauvais Also Addressed Where She Stands With Jayne Now After the Trailer Showed Some Heated Words Between the 2

Beauvais also addressed her tension with Jayne and where the two stand today as the trailer made it clear that the two would be at odds this season at some point. In the trailer, Beauvais is seen telling Jayne, “I don’t have to make you look bad, you can do that on your own.”

Beauvais told Page Six that the relationship between the two women had “a few, you know, bumps in the road.” She was asked where the two stand now and if their relationship is better than it was before season 12 filmed and the outlet reported that Beauvais laughed and said, “No.”

