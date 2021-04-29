Garcelle Beauvais Reveals More About Denise Richards’ RHOBH Exit

Is “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Garcelle Beauvais still friends with Denise Richards? During a new interview with Us Weekly, Beauvais is spilling all about the current status of their friendship and more about Richards’ recent exit from the franchise.

Beauvais revealed that she and Richards are still, in fact, friends. “She’s good,” Beauvais shared with Us Weekly. “She’s working a lot. I said to her that she looks younger and happier since she left the show.”

Beauvais also admitted that being on “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” was difficult for Richards. “With Denise and I being actors, we’re used to playing a character,” Beauvais explained. “When you’re doing reality, you have to be exactly who you are and that can be tough sometimes. There’s vulnerable times that you don’t want to share, but you have to because you signed up for it.”

However, Beauvais did also share that she believes that Richards “misses some of the girls” from the show, although she did not name anyone specifically.

Richards was a cast member on “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” during seasons nine and 10. The star made the decision to leave after last year’s explosive season, in which she was accused of hooking up with former “Housewife” Brandi Glanville. Richards denied all reports and even ended up sending some of her castmates, such as Lisa Rinna, cease-and-desist letters.

Richards Said That She ‘Went Back and Forth’ With Her Decision to Leave the Show

Is Garcelle Returning To RHOBH?Garcelle once said she would leave the Housewives franchise if Denise Richards did. So is our girl returning next season? 2020-09-24T20:47:01Z

Although it wasn’t all that shocking to fans that Richards ultimately decided to leave “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” the star admitted during a September 2020 appearance on “The Real” that she did debate returning for a little while.

“I’ve been a fan of the show and had a lot of fun doing my first season,” Richards admitted to Beauvais and her other “The Real” co-hosts at the time. “Obviously my second season was very challenging. You know, I went back and forth with it and at the end of the day, I decided it was time for me to move on and focus on other projects that I have. I’m glad that I did it though.”

During her appearance, Richards also thanked Beauvais for being such a loyal friend to her throughout the season. “Garcelle, it almost makes me want to cry,” Richards said. “I truly could not have gotten through the season without you, honestly. She is a girl’s girl, a good friend. Your loyalty is beyond and I really could not have gotten through this season without you.”

Richards Did Not Make an Exit Statement

Typically, when “Real Housewives” are no longer returning to their respective franchises, they put out a statement explaining why. However, Richards never did this, and it was simply reported in Variety by her rep that Richards would not be returning to “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” for the following season.

However, at the time of her exit, a source revealed to Page Six that Richards’ possible return came down to money in the end. “People think that she didn’t want to come back and that it’s because she got ‘mean-girled’ [by other cast members],” an insider told the publication at the time. “The truth is she did want to come back. But [Bravo] didn’t want to pay her what she asked for. It was way out of her pay grade.”

READ NEXT: Why ‘Below Deck Med’ João Franco Doesn’t Trust Captain Sandy Anymore