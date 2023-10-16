Garcelle Beauvais Shares Information About Denise Richards’ RHOBH Return

“Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Garcelle Beauvais shared information about actress Denise Richards’ return to the Bravo franchise. While speaking to BET in October 2023, the “Spider-Man: Homecoming” star referenced Denise Richards exited RHOBH after the show’s 10th season. Beauvais shared she believed viewers would be pleased with how the “Wild Things” actress behaved as an RHOBH season 13 guest star.

“Denise brings it, and it’s really fun so you’ll enjoy it,” said Beauvais.

The mother of three also stated that she believes “Denise was great to come in [to the Bravo series] because she’s already familiar with the ladies” on RHOBH.

“She understands the dynamics and has some crosses to bear. She held on to a couple of things she wanted to get off her chest, which she did, and I’m proud of her for it,” said the reality television personality.

Erika Jayne Spoke About Filming With Denise Richards for RHOBH Season 13

The RHOBH season 13 trailer shows Denise Richards having a heated interaction with Erika Jayne. The “Pretty Mess” singer can be seen mentioning the actress’ OnlyFans account. The trailer also featured Jayne telling the mother of three, “You think I’m not going to go as f***** low as I can.” Denise Richards then seemingly told Jayne, “You are one evil woman,” to which Jayne, replied, “I am.”

Jayne discussed Denise Richards’ appearance in RHOBH season 13, which premieres on October 25, during an August 2023 TODAY.com interview. She explained that she and the actress had an uncomfortable interaction at Kyle Richards’ “dinner party.” The “Pretty Mess” author shared she “was just so confused at why [Denise Richards] was mad at [her]” while having dinner at the “Halloween” star’s house.

“I was like ‘Denise, I don’t understand what you’re mad at,’ like my whole life has blown apart. I’m not really concerned about what happened four years ago, I don’t remember it. She was very serious. I couldn’t keep it together, I had no idea what she was talking about. I’m sorry to laugh, but it was just so insane,” said Jayne.

Jayne explained that she found the situation humorous as she had just consumed cannabis.

“We were intoxicated because the chef cooked with THC, so while Denise is yelling at me, I’m high, so I kept laughing. I was feeling really good. The only thing I was mad about is that she ruined my buzz. Like Denise, stop yelling at me, I’m high, leave me alone,” said the RHOBH star.

Erika Jayne Revealed Kyle Richards Had Some Difficulty Filming RHOBH Season 13

While recording an August 2023 episode of her former castmate, Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave’s “Two Ts In A Pod” podcast, Jayne shared that Kyle Richards had difficulty filming RHOBH season 13. She referenced that she and her husband, Mauricio Umansky, announced they had separated in July 2023. The 52-year-old stated, however, that she did not ask Kyle Richards to share details about her relationship during the production of the show’s 13th season.

“Nobody knows what goes on behind closed doors. And you may think you do because you watch a show. But truly, like, she’s going to tell me what I need to know. And I’m not going to go over and say ‘So what’s happening?’” stated Jayne. “Hey b****, you know what? F*** you. I’ve known this woman for a very long time. She’s been good to me at very rough times in my life. If you think I’m going to, like, butt in, it’s not who I am.”

Umansky spoke about his relationship with Kyle Richards in an October 2023 interview with Extra TV. He explained that while they “are separated,” they “are not throwing in the towel” on their marriage.

“We’re going to take our time and we know what is happening with our lives,” stated the “Dancing with the Stars” contestant.