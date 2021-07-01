Garcelle Beauvais Says Denise Richards Wants to Return to RHOBH

Looks like someone wants to be back on Bravo, Bravo, f****** Bravo!

During a June 30, 2021 appearance on “Watch What Happens Live,” Garcelle Beauvais revealed that Denise Richards wants to come back to “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” except, there might be a catch.

During Beauvais’ appearance, host Andy Cohen asked the star if she had been in touch with Richards recently. “Yes, I am,” Beauvais said. “I think she wants to come back to the show.”

Beauvais’ response to his question seemed to take Cohen by surprise, as he replied, “Oh, really? Wow, let’s talk after the show.” After Cohen said that, Beauvais explained, “Somebody has got to go, though.”

Richards was a cast member on “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” during seasons nine and ten. Last season of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” was quite dramatic for her, as former star Brandi Glanville claimed that she and Richards had hooked up. Richards denied all allegations, which led to drama with the ladies.

Richards Didn’t Return for a Third Season Due to Contract Negotiations

Although Richards had a rough sophomore season, Andy Cohen revealed during a September 2020 interview with PEOPLE that Richards was considering returning for another season, but they couldn’t reach an agreement on her contract.

“I’m just upset that we couldn’t reach an agreement for next season, I’m kind of living in that sadness,” Cohen said while appearing on People’s Reality Check. “We were negotiating a deal with her and we couldn’t reach an agreement on the deal, She has a family and kids. Whatever happened or didn’t happen, I would imagine that it’s something she didn’t really care to discuss on a television show.”

Beauvais Is Not the Only ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Member Who Has Been in Touch With Richards

Beauvais isn’t the only “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star who has been in touch with Richards as of late. During an October 2020 interview with Us Weekly, Kyle Richards admitted that she reached out to Richards after an explosive last season.

“I never like leaving things hanging and having, you know, loose ends like that. And I’ve texted with her since then and we’re good,” Richards revealed to the outlet. “We’re in a good place, but I would have loved to come back and work through all that, but you know, it didn’t end up that way but we can work it out off camera.”

While speaking to Us Weekly, Richards also said that she regretted calling her costar a “ragamuffin” last season.

“I said it in a not nice tone, that’s what I regret,” Richards said. “But the word, honestly, my mom used to always, you know, call me a little ragamuffin. … It wasn’t like a horrible word, you know what I mean? It was just that night that I was, like, having a meltdown and I just didn’t like the tone. It didn’t feel like myself.”

Viewers can catch new episodes of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” every Wednesday night at 8/7c p.m. on Bravo.

