Garcelle Beauvais Looks So Different in Instagram Photo

Garcelle Beauvais wowed fans this weekend when the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” posted a flashback photo of herself in a gorgeous red dress. “#flashback dear younger me… you’re enough,” she wrote in the caption. “What would you say to your younger self?” she asked her followers.

Although she didn’t reveal how old she was in the photo, Beauvais, 55, has had a long career in the entertainment industry and as a model from her late teens onward. When she was 19 years old, she got her acting debut in the popular comedy film “Coming to America” and followed that up with recurring roles on “The Jamie Foxx Show” and “NYPD Blue.”

The flashback photo elicited a lot of reactions from her fellow Bravo stars and fans who complimented Beauvais on her look. Here is the photo:

The Comments on Beauvais’ Instagram Post Were Filled With Heart and Flame Emojis

It’s safe to say that Beauvais’ comments were blowing up after she posted that photo, with compliments coming in from Bravo stars and fans. Dorinda Medley shared a crown and a heart emoji while Gretchen Rossi wrote, “So gorgeous” with three heart emojis. One fan wrote, “Hunny, you are Hollywood royalty…and that’s never up for debate.”

Someone else commented, “Still looking beautiful today WOW wow.” Another comment read, “Gorgeous then and now girl.” One fan told Beauvais she’s just getting better with age, writing, “You are more beautiful now lady! Mind, body and soul!” Another fan agreed, commenting, “The beautiful lady in red is still just as gorgeous now as in your flashback photo.”

Several fans also got on board with Beauvais’ caption and shared advice that they would give to their younger selves if they could.

Beauvais Recently Announced Some Major News for Her Production Company

Beauvais has a lot going on right now as the RHOBH star recently announced some major news in her life. On February 14, she said her production company, Garcelle Beauvais Productions, had just signed a first-look development deal with NBCUniversal Television and Streaming Entertainment, Deadline reported.

The first-look deal means that Beauvais through her production company would be developing and producing projects for NBC Universal on all its platforms. “I am incredibly excited about working with the team at NBCUniversal Television in this new capacity,” she said when announcing the news.

“My production company team and I feel we have not only found a wonderful place to originate new ideas and collaborate on meaningful content, but also to expand into many wonderful horizons.” In addition to that exciting development, Beauvais is still a full-time cast member on “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” which is currently between seasons 11 and 12.

A premiere date hasn’t been set for the next season but it’s likely to be at some point in the spring of 2022. Beauvais might be getting into it during the season with Erika Jayne, as Us Weekly reported that Beauvais unfollowed her co-star. “OK, all I can say is [that] she called me something that I did not like,” the actress told the publication. “And so therefore, when somebody offends you in a way, I don’t want to see her posts… So, I thought, ‘I’m going to unfollow her.’ I don’t want to see her posts.”

