Garcelle Beauvais Says RHOBH Co-Star is ‘Activated’ in Season 14

“The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” is currently in production for its 14th season, and one cast member is stepping up to the plate, according to Garcelle Beauvais. In an August 9 clip from her recent appearance on SiriusXM’s “Jeff Lewis Live”, Beauvais shared her thoughts on co-star Dorit Kemsley’s performance in the upcoming season.

“This season, I’m not allowed to say a lot, but she is on fire. And I think that’s because a lot of things are going on with her,” Beauvais shared with Lewis, adding later in the interview, “She’s definitely activated, and you know where it’s coming from, there’s lots going on. But everybody has stuff going on, so are we going to excuse that?”

Dorit Kemsley is Coming Off of Her Split From Husband PK in RHOBH Season 14

Play

One of the biggest things “going on” in Kemsley’s life that Beauvais referenced is the split from her husband Paul “PK” Kemsley. The pair announced in a since-deleted Instagram post from May 2024 that they had “made the mutual and difficult decision to take some time apart.”

The news of their split arrived just as RHOBH season 14 production began, and in a July 2024 run-in with TMZ, Kemsley let fans know that her separation would be captured on the upcoming season. “Oh yeah everything’s on the show,” she said. “Reality show. It’s our reality! One day at a time. I’m not hiding anything.”

When asked if she hoped to get back together with her husband, Kemsley told the outlet, “Oh, I don’t know. That’s not a question just for me, you know?“ she said, adding, “One step at a time.”

Lewis also asked Beauvais during her SiriusXM interview, “Are we going to like [Dorit] more, or are we going to dislike her more?” to which the “Black Girl Missing” executive producer and star responded, “Well, it depends on where you start, right?”

Lewis pointed out that Beauvais was nodding when he added that his “interpretation was that she was like, super bitch, this season.”

Kyle Richards & Dorit Kemsley Caught Fighting at Filmed Season 14 Event

In addition to Beauvais and Kemsley, RHOBH stars Erika Jayne, Kyle Richards, and Sutton Stracke are returning for season 14 alongside newcomer Bozoma Saint John (and Friends of the Housewives Kathy Hilton and Jennifer Tilly). While Richards and Kemsley have been friends since Kemsley joined the series in 2016 for season 7, the pair have grown apart over the past season.

Richards told Us Weekly in June 2024, “The dynamics have shifted tremendously this year.” When asked if they’re supporting each other through their marital troubles, Richards added, “Unfortunately, that’s not where we’re at right now in our relationship. We’re both going through different but similar situations. So, it is unfortunate that we’re in this position.”

Queens of Bravo shared a fan-filmed clip of “Kyle feuding with Dorit” on June 11, and in a June 12 Amazon Live, Richards told fans, “I may or may not have had some moments so far that have not been very fun for me, I will say. Let’s just say I’ve had some moments already this season that I’ve had to have a little recovery from. Hey, I was provoked. I was provoked. That’s all I’m gonna say.”

READ NEXT: Andy Cohen Calls ‘Housewives’ Cast ‘Unfixable’ Live On Air