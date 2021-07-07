Garcelle Beauvais Teases The Major Drama This Season That Left Andy Cohen ‘Shaking’

It looks like a storm is brewing on “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.”

During a recent June 30, 2021 appearance on “Watch What Happens Live,” Garcelle Beauvais revealed that she is about to get into it with Dorit Kemsley later this season.

“I think Dorit is really sensitive when it comes to her talking a lot so I think we interject,” Beauvais admitted during her appearance. “That’s what we do as human beings. So I think Kyle wanted to say something and Dorit felt offended by it and it blew up, but keep watching because it’s my turn!”





After Beauvais revealed the upcoming fight, host Andy Cohen seemed to agree, telling the audience that it left him “shaking.”

“I watched an episode today, you get it from someone else in a way that I didn’t even… I was shaking,” Cohen said.

Viewers can catch new episodes of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” every Wednesday night at 8 p.m. EST on Bravo.

Kemsley Recently Said That Beauvais Is the ‘Least Authentic’ RHOBH Cast Member

Although viewers haven’t seen it yet, it seems like the feud between Beauvais and Kemsley might be ongoing. During a May 2021 interview with Access Hollywood, Kemsley slammed Beauvais as the “least authentic” cast member on “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.”

“Garcelle [Beauvais] for me,” Kemsley said after the reporter asked her who she thought was “not being too authentic” this season.

However, Kemsley isn’t the only person who doesn’t find Beauvais to be authentic. During a June 2021 interview with Entertainment Tonight, Kyle Richards admitted that during Beauvais’ first season, she found her costar to be inauthentic in some of her confessional interviews.

“We were getting along and having the best time, and then I would see interview bites or things that she was saying, like when she said, ‘Oh, Kyle looked hideous tonight,’ and then she’d kind of giggle. I was like, that did feel inauthentic to me, honestly, because if I don’t like you, you’re going to know it,” Richards explained about Beauvais to the outlet. “I’m going to say it to your face. I’m not going to be nice and save it for my interview.”

Beauvais Revealed That She Was More Prepared for This Season of ‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’

Beauvais may be bringing the drama to this season’s “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” because it’s her second season. The star explained during a recent interview with The Wrap that she was better prepared for her sophomore season.

“Showing up the first season was really an eye-opener for me being on it,” Beauvais revealed. “And then the second season, I just thought, alright, I’m ready. I know what it’s about. I know how to play it.”

Beauvais continued, telling the outlet that last season’s reunion really rocked her. “It literally took me two days to shake off the reunion,” Beauvais said. “It was so toxic, it was so negative. And it’s hard. It’s real.”

