RHOBH Star Reveals She Suffered From Life-Threatening Condition

Garcelle Beauvais opened up about a scary medical condition she had in her memoir, “Love Me as I Am.”

In her book, the 55-year-old “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star revealed that she struggled while trying to conceive a child with her second husband, Michael Nilon, whom she was married to from 2001 to 2011.

Fifteen years after welcoming her first child, Oliver, during her first marriage to Daniel Saunders, Beauvais gave birth to her fraternal twin boys, Jax Joseph and Jaid Thomas, in October 2007. The future RHOBH star was forced to deliver her twins via an emergency c-section at 34 weeks due to complications, according to People.

But in her book, Beauvais revealed that she had a serious medical issue before getting pregnant with her twins.

Garcelle Beauvais Suffered Several Miscarriages & Fertility Issues

Beauvais revealed that she tried to get pregnant for more than five years. While trying to conceive in her 40s, Beauvais suffered multiple miscarriages, she revealed in her book. She also underwent several unsuccessful rounds of in vitro fertilization

During that time, she found out she suffered from fibroids and had surgery. According to the Mayo Clinic, the noncancerous uterine growths can cause abdominal pains, heavy periods, and complications during pregnancy. After finding herself in serious pain, Beauvais went to the hospital and was later told she needed emergency surgery.

“Turns out, I had developed a life-threatening bowel obstruction from the fibroids surgery and my waste was backing up in my system and poisoning my body,” the Bravo star wrote. “If I hadn’t gone to the hospital when I did, I wouldn’t be alive today to tell my story. After that ordeal, I was shell shocked and terrified.”

Beauvais previously told BET she found out she had fibroids after going to a fertility specialist after suffering multiple miscarriages. She opted to have fibroid surgery to increase her chances of conceiving, but following the surgery, she suffered sharp pains in her body and went in for an MRI.

“I went home but then had to go right back to the hospital because they called to say I had a bowel obstruction that could have killed me and they needed to operate,” she revealed.

Beauvais Had a Complication at the End of Her Pregnancy With Jax & Jaid

Beauvais admitted she became frustrated after undergoing multiple rounds of IVF and still miscarrying.

“I cried, and I prayed to God,” she told BET. “We decided to try one more time, and I got pregnant with my twin boys.

Like many women, Beauvais suffered from preeclampsia during her pregnancy. In an interview with Pregnancy magazine (via People), she revealed that at the end of her pregnancy, “my blood pressure was really high, my feet were swollen, and I kept getting headaches.”

“So they took me to the hospital a couple of times and then had me going for observation,” she said. “The last time I went, they kept me overnight and gave me Tylenol all throughout the night to see if the headache would go away, and it didn’t.”

Beauvais revealed that even though her twin boys were delivered early, the babies were “fine.”

“Since I had gone in the week before with the same sort of symptoms, they had given me two shots of a steroid to help their lungs to develop quicker in case we needed to take them out,” she revealed. “So they could breathe on their own, and we stayed in the hospital for four days, and we were all home together, which is what I was hoping for.”

