Fans Think Garcelle Beauvais Is Channeling Erika Jayne in Recent Photo

The “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Garcelle Beauvais shared a few pictures from a photoshoot ahead of the season 12 premiere but many fans took to social media to say that the Bravo star’s look was not their favorite.

On May 9, Beauvais posted a couple of photos of herself in a blue jacket dress and wrote in the caption, “Wingin’ it.” The look was for a piece in Harper’s Bazaar and Beauvais’ post is available here:

The dress wasn’t a hit with many RHOBH viewers, however, as many commented on social media that even though they were huge fans of Beauvais, they didn’t like that look on her.

Follow the Heavy on Bravolebrities Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Fans Said They Loved Beauvais But Didn’t Think Her Outfit Was Flattering & Said It Gave Erika Jayne Vibes

Many fans said they loved Beauvais but didn’t love her look, with one person writing on Facebook, “Don’t like it.” Another wrote, “Not flattering.” Someone said, “I love Garcelle but this outfit is gross.” One person commented, “I like Garcelle; however not every outfit she wears is flattering. This one surely isn’t.”

The comments went on, with one saying, “Not good.” Someone else said, “Doesn’t look good. She is more elegant.” Another wrote, “Love her, but too boxy, doesn’t accentuate her body.”

A few people said they felt that Beauvais’ outfit gave her Erika Jayne vibes. Someone said, “This pic gave a Erika Jayne vibe,” one said. “Looks cheap like erika jane,” another agreed. “She’s an Erika wanna be,” someone said.

Jayne & Beauvais Have Been at Odds With Each Other Before the Premiere & the Preview Teased Conflict Between the 2

The 12th season of RHOBH premiered on May 11 and it already looks as though Beauvais and Jayne will be at odds again this season. Jayne revealed to Page Six that Beauvais had promised her not to ask any questions about the singer’s legal problems but that she broke that promise.

“It was a relief [to hear her make that promise],” Jayne said. “But no, she didn’t [keep her promise]. And of course, that’s really what you see also in the teaser [for the rest of the season]. It goes on and on.”

In the buildup to the season, Jayne filmed herself throwing Beauvais’ new memoir in the garbage in response to Beauvais using a clip of the two from the RHOBH trailer to promote its release. Jayne blasted Beauvais on social media and told her not to use her name to promote her book. Despite that, however, Beauvais has said that she empathizes with what Jayne is going through and hopes they can one day be on the same page.

“I’ve always liked Erika,” Beauvais told Page Six. “Let’s see what happens.” She also told Radar Online that while they don’t really improve their relationship over the 12th season, she feels for Jayne. “She’s going through — it’s tough,” Beauvais said. “I mean, look at her life. To go from the highs to figuring all that stuff out… I feel for her.”

READ NEXT: Fans Trash Real Housewives Star as ‘Performative’ With Grieving Mother