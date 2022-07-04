Garcelle Beauvais Says RHOBH Co-Star’s Infatuation With Her Son is ‘Creepy’

Garcelle Beauvais celebrated her 55th birthday on “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” but it was her eldest son who grabbed some of the attention at the party.

Beauvais’ firstborn son, Oliver, 31, is from her marriage to Daniel Saunders. In October 2007, the future RHOBH star welcomed fraternal twin boys, Jax Joseph and Jaid Thomas, with her second husband, Mike Nilon, according to People. At her 55th birthday party, some of Beauvais’ co-stars met her sons for the first time.

On the June 29 RHOBH episode, titled “It Takes a Villain,” two of Beauvais’ co-stars gushed over her eldest son’s good looks after meeting him for the first time. Erika Jayne called Saunders “hot,” and Crystal Kung Minkoff agreed.

“Oliver’s hot,” Erika said.

“I have to say, I’ve been staring a little bit too,“ Crystal agreed.

“That’s hot,” Erika added of Saunders. “That’s my jam.”

Garcelle Beauvais Hinted That Things Get Creepier When it Comes to Her Son

Beauvais was a guest on the June 29, 2022 episode of “Watch What Happens Live,” and her eldest son was in the audience. During one segment, host Andy Cohen asked Beauvais a fan question about the situation with Erika and her son. “Did you find it funny or creepy that all of the ladies were swooning over your son Oliver?” Cohen asked.

“It was sweet until it got creepy,” Beauvais replied. “Keep watching the show.”

Cohen later asked Saunders about the “sparks” coming at him from Erika and then asked him, “Could you see anything developing there, matriculating?”

“Over my dead body!” Beauvais interrupted.

“No I don’t know about that, gotta play it safe,” Saunders agreed.

Fans also had strong opinions on the situation.

“Erika drooling over Garcelle’s son Oliver is gross,” one viewer tweeted.

“Ewwww Not Erika fawning over Garcelle son when her own son is OLDER than him,” another wrote.

“Erika Jane was all about Garcelle’s son … lol … trying to upgrade and young grade at the same time,” another chimed in.

“Saying #Garcelle’s son was her type after spending twenty years married to her grandfather is the height of hilarity,” another viewer added.

“Garcelle, you better keep Erika away from your son,” another fan warned.

Garcelle Beauvais’ Son Oliver is Married & a Father

In May 2020, Beauvais’ son Oliver married his longtime girlfriend, Sam, three months after welcoming their son, Oliver Jr. according to BravoTV.com. The couple had postponed their wedding due to COVID-19, then decided to exchange vows at a drive-thru wedding venue.

“Congratulations Oliver and Sam. Welcome to the family,” Beauvais wrote on Instagram.

The new bride shared photos from the vow exchange on Instagram.

“Mr & Mrs Saunders!” she captioned a pic of the two wearing face masks as they said their vows outside of the Little White Wedding Chapel Drive-Thru. “We said I do! Who knows when we can have a wedding due to covid!? So we did the most important part of a wedding which is becoming one!”

Beauvais has said she is proud of her son. He previously struggled with addiction, but was able to turn his life around. In 2021, he began working for Lisa Vanderpump at her Las Vegas cocktail lounge.