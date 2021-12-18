Is a Garcelle Beauvais & Sutton Stracke Feud Afoot?

There may be a new feud in town. According to a new rumor shared by the Bravobygays Instagram account, Garcelle Beauvais and Sutton Stracke will be getting into it on the new season of the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.”

“What could it be? Whatever it is, these two need to figure it out because they are better together,” read the caption on a post announcing the rumor. And, for anyone who doesn’t believe that this account is a valid spot for Bravo rumors, Bravobygays was first to reveal that James Kennedy and Raquel Leviss had split — and that rumor ended up being true.

While we don’t have any additional details about what may have happened between Beauvais and Stracke, it sounds like there will be some kind of beef between the two ladies that will play out on the next season of the show, which is already knee-deep in filming.

Here’s what you need to know:

Some Fans Are Refusing to Believe that Beauvais & Stracke Feud on the Next Season

While many “Housewives” fans live for the drama, a feud between Beauvais and Stracke isn’t one that many fans are looking forward to. In fact, several people took to the comments section on the Bravobygays Instagram post to share their feelings on the newest Beverly Hills gossip.

“NO! I refuse to believe,” one person commented.

“I’m going to ignore this because it’s [too] upsetting,” wrote another.

“What in the name of Bethenny and Carole?!?!?! I can’t handle this,” a third comment read.

“I refuse to believe this,” a fourth person wrote, adding a sad face emoji.

“Oh my heart cannot take this,” a fifth comment read.

Sutton and Beauvais met on season 10 of the Bravo franchise, and their friendship has certainly blossomed over the years.

“It’s just so happenstance, you know? When you meet someone like this — Merce Cunningham called it chance operation in his work, and I think, sometimes, life has chance operations involved every day. We met, and as Garcelle said, ‘I don’t know if I like you, and you don’t know if you like me,’ and it ended up that we both like each other a lot,” Stracke told Bravo’s Daily Dish before the season 11 premiere.

“We’re both working, single moms, and we understand the trials and tribulations of that. And also with that comes when you work, you work hard, and when you have your days off, you play hard, and we like to laugh and enjoy those times off from work and from kids, and they don’t come a lot. So, when we get them, we enjoy them,” she added.

Fans Are Hopeful That the Rumored Feud Will Be Short-Lived

While many fans are refusing to believe that something could go wrong in Beauvais and Stracke’s friendship, others are just hoping that the two women are able to figure things out by the end of the season.

Interestingly, some fans have noticed that Beauvais and Stracke still like each other’s social media posts, and they still appear to be following each other on Instagram, so their feud couldn’t have been that bad. Right?

“They both still like and comment on each other’s posts and they don’t do that with the other housewives as often so I’m going to say whatever happened has already blown over,” one Instagram user pointed out.

“I think Garcelle [is] helping a friend and ally keep a Diamond so I’m here for it Sutton asks the hard questions we can’t lose sense we need people to question this Fox Five,” added another.

“Sutton commented on Garcelle’s pic the other day,” a third person wrote, hoping to settle the worried fans.

Season 12 doesn’t have a release date just yet, but since filming is well underway, it’s entirely possible that the women of Beverly Hills will be back in our living rooms before the spring.

