RHOBH Star Gives Unexpected Filming Update

The cast of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” is currently filming season 13 and things appear to be going “really good” — at least, that’s what Garcelle Beauvais has said.

The reality television star provided an update on filming during a chat with Page Six. When asked how things were going, Beauvais responded, “Honestly, really good. We’re all reconnecting and having fun so far.”

Things look a bit different for season 13 without Lisa Rinna, Diana Jenkins, or Kathy Hilton (up until this point), but the women appear to be getting along. In March 2023, they took a trip to Las Vegas and were all smiles in various photos and videos shared on social media.

Here’s what you need to know:

Many RHOBH Fans Are Already Missing Lisa Rinna

Rinna has been a fairly polarizing figure on “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” since she joined the cast back in season 5. Over the years, she solidified her role as the franchise villain — which she seemed to embrace.

Although season 13 hasn’t wrapped, many fans can already feel Rinna’s absence and have commented on various cast posts on social media about it.

“Seems to be missing a very big main character energy,” one Instagram user commented on a video of the cast in Vegas.

“Not the same without Rinna. I already know,” someone else added.

“I low key miss Lisa R,” a third comment read.

Rinna announced her departure from the franchise in January 2023. “This is the longest job I have held in my 35 year career and I am grateful to everyone at Bravo and all those involved in the series. It has been a fun eight-year run and I am excited for what is to come,” Rinna said in a statement to People magazine.

Sutton Stracke Expressed Being Excited to Film Season 13

Before things officially got underway for season 13, cast member Sutton Stracke said that she was really looking forward to filming.

“I can’t wait to start filming. I can’t wait to see all of the ladies. I can’t wait to see the new dynamic,” Stracke told People magazine in January 2023. “I think that we got to a stalemate and I think that we needed the shakeup, and it might be scary. But look, I’m still a newbie. I’m not going to hurt anybody. I’m not going to play unfairly. I don’t play. I show up. That’s what I do,” she added.

Following her departure, Rinna said that both Beauvais and Sutton would need to step things up for season 13.

“I think Sutton and Garcelle are going to have a tough time, because they’re going to have to show up and work,” Rinna told Interview. “I did a lot of work. Because I’m a worker bee and I’ll just do it. I’ll say it. I don’t have any fear. If you’re so liked, you’re not going to want to do the work. So who’s going to do the work over there? That’s my question. Who’s doing the work? Who’s going to say, ‘I heard you said this about me.’ Who’s going to do that? You tell me. Who’s going to do that over there?” she wondered.

And while seem to be pretty calm “so far,” according to Beauvais, it sounds like there may have been some drama during the trip to Vegas.

“It always seems like a great idea for the ‘Housewives’ to go to Vegas. I mean, what could possibly go wrong?” Kyle Richards told Access Hollywood during an interview at the Elton John AIDS Foundation Oscar Party on March 12, 2023. “Of course there was drama. Right out of the gate,” she added.

