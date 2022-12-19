Single RHOBH Star Appears to Have Her Eye on New Anchor

Could love be in the air?

Garcelle Beauvais made it known that she thinks the new “Good Morning America” anchor is someone to write home about. The “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star responded to a Twitter post about DeMarco Morgan and let it be known that she approves.

Morgan has joined GMA following a scandal that went viral in early December involving an affair between anchors Amy Robach and TJ Holmes.

“Amy and T.J. have been arriving to work pretending like everything is normal, they have been carrying on like they would any other day,” a source told Us Weekly. “The GMA staff, for the most part, all knew that something was happening between Amy and T.J., they were always playful with each other, like two people who were dating. Amy and T.J. didn’t seem like they were trying to keep their relationship secret anymore, everyone around the office could tell there was a spark between them for many months,” the source continued.

Ultimately, ABC decided to take Robach and Holmes off the air, according to NBC News — and Morgan is stepping in for Holmes. Beauvais has since let everyone know that she approves.

Here’s what you need to know:

Beauvais Tweeted About Morgan

Shortly after ABC announced that Morgan would be stepping in on GMA, Beauvais reacted to the announcement, tweeting, “well hello,” along with a smiley face emoji.

Several fans loved Beauvais’ forward move.

“Shoot your shot,” one Twitter user responded.

“Get yours baby,” added another.

A few Twitter users even encouraged Beauvais to “slide into” Morgan’s DMs.

A little while later, Beauvais responded to another tweet about Morgan.

“ABC doesn’t want a distraction and they give us him…girl I’m distracted,” the Twitter user posted.

“Ha!!!” Beauvais wrote.

Beauvais has been fairly candid about living her best single girl life, but that doesn’t mean that she isn’t open to finding someone to compliment what she already has going on.

In fact, when Beauvais met Julia Roberts at the History TALKS 2022 event, Roberts said she wanted to find her a man.

“I just met Julia Roberts, she said ‘Oh my god, I need to find you a boyfriend. I’m invested in this,’ and I said, ‘Oh my god, I can just die now. I don’t even need the boyfriend,'” Beauvais told Entertainment Tonight.

“She said, ‘I need a moment,’ when she saw me, and I was like ‘You? I need a moment!'” Beauvais joked.

In an interview with People magazine in April 2022, Beauvais shared a bit about where she was at mentally when it came to dating.

“I have such a full life. I don’t want to just bring anybody in as a seat filler. I really want it to be the person. I feel like we put so much pressure on women to have a man, be married, have kids. Can we just live our lives?” she told the outlet.

In her memoir, Beauvais opened up more about her dating life — and her divorce. She broke things off with her ex after learning that he had an affair.

“One of the reasons I didn’t stay married is because I didn’t want to change my spirit. This is my one shot at life. And I didn’t think it would be fair for my kids to live with a mom who has so much angst,” she shared, according to People.

