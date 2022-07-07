RHOBH Alum Questions Garcelle Beauvais’ Friendship With Denise Richards

“Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” alum Denise Richards starred in the show’s ninth and tenth seasons. In “RHOBH” season 12, episode 7, Garcelle Beauvais shared that she had invited Richards to her birthday party. However, the “Wild Things” star was not present at the event.

In season 12, episode 8, Beauvais noted that Richards did not attend the party while speaking to her co-stars. Erika Jayne responded by saying Beauvais would be “a punk a**” to give Richards another chance. Beauvais seemed to agree with the “Pretty Mess” singer and stated that she was “good.”

“I stood up for Denise even when she wasn’t in the group. And that was important to me because she is a friend but her not showing up tonight hurt my feelings,” said the “Coming to America” star during a confessional interview.

During a July 2022 episode of her podcast, “Two Ts In A Pod,” co-hosted by Tamra Judge, former “RHOBH” star Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave commented on the scene.

Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave Discussed Her Former Co-Star

While recording the “Two Ts In A Pod” episode, Arroyave shared that she would like Beauvais to have friendships with other “RHOBH” stars besides Sutton Stracke. She also questioned whether the “Spider-Man: Homecoming” star was close to Richards. She explained that she was invited to Harry Hamlin’s 70th birthday party, which was featured on season 12, episode 2. The mother of four noted that Hamlin’s wife, Lisa Rinna, was not upset by her declining the invitation.

“We also have to remember how close really is Garcelle to Denise? Because I can tell you this, Rinna invited me to Harry’s birthday party and I didn’t show up and she didn’t say on national television that she was done with me because of it, you know what I mean, like she respected the fact that me going on that show wasn’t the best thing for me and had no reflection of how I feel about her and Harry. So the fact that Garcelle can openly say to all those women on national television ‘I see who Denise is and the fact that she didn’t show up for me,’” stated Arroyave.

When Judge asked Arroyave if she believed Beauvais was “playing it for the cameras,” she responded “correct.”

“If you really cared about Denise, you would say nothing. You’d be like, ‘she couldn’t make it, aw, bummer,’” stated the “RHOBH” alum.

Garcelle Beauvais Spoke About Denise Richards in June 2021

During a June 2021 interview on “Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen,” Beauvais shared that she remained close to Richards after she exited “RHOBH” following season 10. She also claimed that the “Scary Movie 3” actress wanted to return to the hit Bravo series. She then hinted that Richards would only come back if another “RHOBH” star left.

“I think she wants to come back… Somebody’s got to go though. Just saying,” quipped the mother of three.

Denise Richards Spent Time With Garcelle Beauvais in April 2022

In April 2022, Richards uploaded an Instagram post that showed her posing with Beauvais and Stracke. In the caption, the actress revealed that she had a lunch date with her former co-stars at The Ivy Restaurant.

“Lunch with these beautiful ladies today. Much to catch up. Thank you girlies for such a fun afternoon at the @ivyrestaurants 🌸,” captioned Richards.

