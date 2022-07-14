RHOBH Star Reveals Major Career News

Garcelle Beauvais already has an impressive resume as an actress, TV host, and star on “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.” The 55-year-old Haitian-born Bravo star is also a published author – her memoir, “Love Me as I Am,” dropped in April 2022 — and she has had partnerships with brands such as Absolut.

But Beauvais may have really found her passion with her latest career endeavor that will have her on TV in a whole new way.

Here’s what you need to know:

Garcelle Beauvais Launched a Home Décor Line

In July 2022, Beauvais announced her biggest news yet. The RHOBH star revealed that she launched Garcelle at Home, an indoor/outdoor home decor brand that will be available exclusively on HSN.

In an interview with People, Beauvais described the launch as “a dream come true.”

“I have been obsessed with home decor and interior design forever so the fact that I have my own line now is definitely a ‘pinch me’ moment,’” she told the outlet in an exclusive interview. “As a little girl in Haiti, I never could have dreamed this big!”

Beauvais’ Haitian heritage served as her design inspo for the line which features colorful textiles and accessories.

“When we designed it, we really pulled the line from my island roots and the beach,” she explained. “I love the textures and colors and prints and I really wanted it all to feel like an escape when you put it together.”

Beauvais added that she was “thrilled” to work with HSN and go on-air to show off her new line to fans.

Garcelle Beauvais Has Long Talked About Her Love for Home Décor

RHOBH fans have already been given a peek at Beauvais’ design style in scenes for the Bravo reality show that are shot at her home.

In November 2020, Beauvais gave fans a look into how she decorated her five-bedroom Hollywood Hills home she shares with her teen sons, Jax and Jaid.

In the entryway to the home, the RHOBH star created a one-of-a-kind light fixture by combining a large Restoration Hardware orb with a chandelier she purchased from Amazon, according to People.

“The fact that I put it together makes it even more special,” she said at the time.

In her “glam room,” Beauvais also gave a nod to the color scheme that’s featured in the famous Beverly Hills Hotel. In her room, the star used pink banana leaf print wallpaper and paired it with a green couch. The RHOBH star joked that her sons “want nothing to do” with the glam room.

She has also long talked about her love for interior decorating. In a June 2022 interview with The List, Beauvais teased her passion for decorating.

“I love home decor; I have an eye for décor,” she said. “I love anything that has color. I love color.”

She also dished that some of her favorite reality shows are design or real-estate based, such as Netflix’s “Selling Sunset.’”

“I love the real estate. I love the interior design because I’m all about home décor,” she said.

