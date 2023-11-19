Garcelle Beauvais Divides Fans After Snapping a Pic With A-List Star

“The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Garcelle Beauvais made waves as a featured guest at Variety’s Women in Power event on November 16.

The “Survival of the Thickest” actress shared a post from the event on November 17, featuring photos of her in a shimmering golden gown, a side-by-side of herself and Oprah Winfrey separately speaking at the event, a photo of Beauvais with producer Karen Kaufman Wilson, and a photo with actress-turned-royal Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex.

While the fan reaction was overwhelmingly positive, Beauvais’ post did draw some negative responses from some users who aren’t fans of Markle’s.

Garcelle Beauvais Spoke at the Women in Power Event

“Garcelle looks STUNNING! Love her photo with the beautiful Duchess of Sussex, two hard-working philanthropists, doing great things. And Oprah????? Need I say more??? Wonderful!” one fan wrote on Beauvais’ post.

“Beautiful pictures Garcelle! Love the one of you and Duchess Meghan 👸🏽👸🏽” another user commented.

“You and Meghan oh my gosh ❤️🔥 The duo l never knew l needed” a third fan added.

“Be cautious of who you surround yourself with G,” one not-so-happy user shared.

“Not Meghan hunni” another follower commented.

Beauvais’ “Real Housewives” colleagues were all complimentary of her post, with Sutton Stracke writing, “Yes Garcelle and Oprah,” Cynthia Bailey adding, “👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾”, and Andy Cohen commenting, “Bravo.”

Beauvais not only attended the event but the “Black Girl Missing” star also gave a speech, which she shared on her Instagram page on November 17.

“What a room. By the way, I took a picture with Meghan Markle, so I can die now,” Beauvais said with a laugh to kick off her speech. Beauvais went on to say that the women at the event exemplified “passion, commitment, and most importantly fearlessness” and thank the Lifetime network, a sponsor for the event, for bringing them all together and giving her a platform for her movie, “Black Girl Missing”, which came out in 2023.

Andy Cohen Has Talked About Meghan Markle Joining ‘Real Housewives’

Cohen discussed the possibility of getting Markle on a “Real Housewives” franchise at BravoCon 2023. According to People, Cohen was asked if he had any daydreams for new cities to add to the Housewives map, and Cohen responded instead, “If we can get Meghan Markle, that would be interesting.”

According to Harper’s Bazaar, Markle and her husband Prince Harry currently live about 100 miles from Los Angeles in Montecito, California. This would put Beverly Hills as the closest “Housewives” city for Markle if she were to join any of the casts.

Cohen also opened up at BravoCon about turning down Markle from appearing as a guest on “Watch What Happens Live” prior to her becoming royalty.

“It was when she was on ‘Suits’. I didn’t watch ‘Suits’. And I guess she was pitched and we passed, and as my executive producer said, ‘You really never know who is going to become a duchess,'” Cohen said, adding, “When I think [about how] there could be clips of Meghan Markle kiki-ing with me, doing a shot and talking about Vicki Gunvalson? I want to kill myself.”

