EXCLUSIVE: Garcelle Beauvais Spills on Friendship With Denise Richards, Dating Life, & More

Fans of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” can always count on star Garcelle Beauvais to own it, and this season is no exception. Although she’s only in her sophomore season, Beauvais has not held back when it comes to sharing how she feels about her fellow castmates, especially as Lisa Rinna, and is just like the rest of us as she wondered, where does all of Sutton Stracke’s money come from?

In an exclusive interview with Heavy, Beauvais is continuing to get real with us as she divulged secrets about her dating life, her friendship with fellow Bravolebrities (including Denise Richards!), and what it was like filming this season of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.”

“It was interesting to shoot during COVID. We shot a lot more at home,” Beauvais revealed to Heavy while promoting her new partnership with Tena, a popular female health and incontinence brand. “Obviously we couldn’t take a fabulous trip, like going overseas. We went to Tahoe, which was nice enough. But it’s fun, it’s nice to see a little bit of the fun come back to the season. Of course there’s drama, and there’s lots more to come of it. I think, you know, Kathy [Hilton] has lightened it up and made it really cool and it’s good.”

And, even though this season may have been fun to film for Beauvais, there was definitely something missing, and that was the absence of Denise Richards. During season 10 of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” Beauvais and Richards became quite close, as Beauvais was one of the only cast members who stuck up for Richards during her affair scandal with Brandi Glanville. And, when asked about her friendship with Richards, Beauvais revealed to Heavy that the two still remain close today.

“She’s really good,” Beauvais said to Heavy about Richards. “She’s working. She’s hanging out with her family. I think she’s in a really good place.”

Beauvais Opened up About Her Life off-Screen

When Beauvais is not filming for “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” or co-hosting the talk show “The Real,” she is balancing life as a mom, a grandmother, and navigating the dating world as a 50-something-year-old.

“Let’s just say there’s nobody serious in my life, but I am definitely having fun and I’m gearing up for a hot girl summer,” Beauvais divulged to Heavy about her current dating life.

During the last season of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” the star introduced viewers to her then-boyfriend, Michael Elliot, or, as Beauvais called him, “Chocolate Michael.” However, since then, the two have gone their separate ways.

“I really didn’t date in COVID,” Beauvais said about her experience dating during the coronavirus pandemic. “I had a FaceTime dinner with someone that was in New York, and that was a lot of fun because it was different. I was having dinner and having a drink, he was having a drink, and I think that was really nice because it was new, but I didn’t want to risk it.”

Beauvais continued, “It wasn’t worth it for me to go out and meet someone new, and I didn’t even know how to do it. Like, do I take a temperature check? Do I want a negative COVID test? I didn’t know what to do. So it was time that I needed for myself. And, as it turns out during COVID, I was the busiest I’ve ever been, between Housewives and ‘The Real’ and my podcast, that dating didn’t really factor.”

Beauvais Likes to Keep It Real With Viewers

Even though Beauvais might have a lot on her plate, one of her favorite ways to unwind from her long days is similar to how many of us like to relax–without kids!

“Turning off my phone, telling my kids, I need a half an hour unless you’re on fire,” Beauvais joked about her favorite way to take care of herself. “And take a bath and listen to music and light a candle and just take that time to, you know, unplug and just spend time with me.”

And, to find out more about what’s happening in Beauvais’ life, viewers can tune into this season of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” every Wednesday night at 8/7c p.m. on Bravo, and follow the star on Instagram for more updates.

