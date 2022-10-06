Garcelle Beauvais Reveals Teen Son’s Major Milestone: PHOTOS

Garcelle Beauvais’ three sons have been in the spotlight ever since she joined “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” in 2020, but it wasn’t always by choice.

The Bravo star’s oldest son Oliver, 31, from her first marriage to Daniel Saunders, now works for Lisa Vanderpump at her Las Vegas cocktail lounge. He got the job after his mom asked the famous restaurateur if she would hire him, Vanderpump told Us Weekly.

Beauvais also shares 15-year-old fraternal twin sons, Jax Joseph and Jaid Thomas, with her second husband, Mike Nilon, according to People. The twins just recently started high school, and one of them is already making a name for himself on campus.

Garcelle Beauvais Revealed Her Son Jaid Was in His School’s Homecoming Court

In an Instagram post on October 1, 2022, Beauvais shared a photo of her son, Jaid, posing on the football field at his high school. But Jaid wasn’t wearing a football uniform. Instead, the teen wore a crown on his head as part of the private school’s homecoming court. A second photo showed Jaid being crowned one of the “kings” of the court, and another showed him posing with one of the girls in the homecoming court. A final photo showed the entire homecoming court posing under a blue and white balloon arch.

“#About last night,” Beauvais captioned her post. “Homecoming game #homecomingcourt #freshmen @not_jaid so much fun.”

Some of Beauvais’ “RHOBH” co-stars commented on the post, including Sutton Stracke, who wrote, “This is so cute!!! Love.”

“What a beautiful and memorable moment,” another fan wrote.

Garcelle Beauvais’ Twin Sons Have Had a Difficult Year

The happy homecoming moment came after Beauvais’ sons had a rough start to high school.

The “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” season 12 episode, “Calamity Jayne,” featured a disturbing interaction between cast member Erika Jayne and Beauvais’ son Jax, when the “Pretty Mess” singer cursed at the teen during his mom’s 55th birthday party.

While Erika received backlash for her behavior, Jax was also hit with horrific comments and DMs on his Instagram page, according to Page Six. After his account was spammed, the teen posted to his Instagram story to beg the trolls to “leave me alone please.”

On her Instagram story on August 24, 2022, Beauvais also posted a message from her son after he changed the settings on his social media account to private.

“It is currently my first week of high school and, instead of enjoying it like most kids at my school, I have to deal with being attacked on social media,” the message from Jax read, per Entertainment Tonight. “I did not sign up for this show, nor do I have anything to do with the show’s drama.”

“I just want to be a normal kid,” Jax added. “Middle-aged women spamming me with racist and crude comments about my family is not what I expected for my first week of high school.“

Beauvais also shared an “appreciation post” for her sons after the “Calamity Jayne” episode aired. The star shared a pic of her three sons on her Instagram page with the caption, “This is an appreciation post for my sons Oliver, Jax, & Jaid. You boys make me so proud… you are loving, kind, and respectful. You show respect to people even when they don’t deserve it. Respect is a reflection of your character, not theirs.”

READ NEXT: Exclusive: Garcelle Beauvais Reveals if She’ll Come Back to RHOBH