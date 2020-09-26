Is Jamie Foxx Dating A Real Housewives Star?

Could Jamie Foxx be dating Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Garcelle Beauvais?

During a September 24 episode of Beauvais’ podcast, Going to Bed with Garcelle, Foxx talked about his longstanding friendship with Beauvais. According to People, the two have starred in a few movies together in the past, even playing love interests while on The Jamie Foxx Show. The two were definitely romantically interested in each other, but according to People, they vowed not to date until after they had finished filming. However, by the time they were done with work, Beauvais was already in another relationship, and the two never got the chance to be together romantically. The two still remain good friends today though.

During the podcast episode, Foxx explained what happened. “I seen you with the dude, you introduced me — ‘This is my man,’ and it was all uncomfortable,” Foxx said, as noted by People. Beauvais replied, “By the way, you never really give any guy that I’m with any real attention.”

“Ever. I hate them all,” Foxx said in response, as noted by People. “I think me and you should have been together. So every time I see them, I’m like, ‘Damn. I f***ed up.’ So every dude, I give them a really s*****y look.”

Foxx recently split from his girlfriend, Katie Holmes.

Another ‘Real Housewives’ Star Thinks That the Two Would Be a Great Couple

During the podcast episode, Beauvais mentioned that fellow Real Housewives star Kandi Burruss thought that the two would be a great couple. “You know what I always say? Kandi Burruss was on the podcast and she goes, ‘You know, I don’t get it. Why aren’t you and Jamie together?’ And I said, ‘Well, you know, we have a really great relationship now.’ And then I said, ‘He’s also hung like a horse. What would I do with all of that?!'” Beauvais revealed during the podcast episode, as noted by People.

It seems like Beauvais and Burruss are friends with each other, as the two have been photographed together before. Real Housewives of Atlanta star Cynthia Bailey posted a photo on Instagram of the three of them together in February, along with former star Eva Marcille.

Beauvais Recently Broke up With Her Boyfriend

This past season on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, viewers saw Beauvais with her boyfriend during a few episodes, who she nicknamed “Chocolate Michael.” His real name is Michael Elliot, and he is a screenwriter. During a confessional interview during Episode 10, Beauvais said about Elliot, “Mama’s got a new boo. Apparently, I love the name Michael. My ex-husband was Michael, but there’s a difference. There’s white Michael, and then there’s chocolate Michael.” Beauvais got divorced from her ex-husband, Mike Nilon, in 2011.

However, the two have since broken up and it appears that Beauvais is still single. On February 9, 2020, Beauvais posted a graphic to her Instagram page that read, “Plot twist…I’m single.” In the caption, Beauvais wrote, “#lifehappens.” The two have not been seen together since.

