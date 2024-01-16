Fans Give Notes on Garcelle Beauvais & Jenna Lyons Emmy Looks

“The Real Housewives” franchise has never been nominated for an Emmy award, but that didn’t stop two of its current cast members from lighting up the red carpet. “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Garcelle Beauvais and “The Real Housewives of New York City” star Jenna Lyons made it to the event as co-hosts of the E! Emmys After Party.

Both ladies were both photographed in head-to-toe black at the 75th Emmy Awards on Monday, January 15, and fans took to social media to share their opinions on the pairs of looks.

Lyons’ look featured a modest silhouette with full sleeves in a sheer black fabric. So while she was covered head-to-toe, fans could still see some skin and her black bra underneath. Beauvais opted for a black gown by designer Badgley Mischka. The bodice of her look included tulle folded over to one side with ostrich feathers and beading created texture on the other side.

See both looks below.

Bravo Fans Weigh in on Jenna Lyons & Garcelle Beauvais’ Emmy Looks

The Bravo fan account Queens of Bravo shared both Housewives’ Emmy looks on their Instagram page on January 15, and fans were quick to chime in with their thoughts on the outfits.

“Jenna Killed it per usual! Garcelle needed something else tbh. But still beautiful!” one fan wrote.

“This dress looked amazing when Garcelle walked in and was posing. I hate this shot, because it doesn’t show how flattering the dress is,” another fan added. Multiple users agreed that Beauvais’ look was not their favorite, with another user commenting, “Love Garcelle but I just need to have a talk with her stylist and glam squad….”

Fans also shared the individual looks on Reddit, with more discussions happening there.

Many users echoed the same thoughts about Beauvais’ look, with comments reading, “Garcelle, you’re stunning. I’m confused by your glam and styling teams. You did much better before them. Please put them on notice. If they send you out like this one more time, fire their asses,” and “I would have loved this as a bright vibrant color! She wears fun colors so well.”

Users had similar sentiments about Lyons’ look, with commenters writing, “That dress is ugly hautelemode would cringe at the thought of this dress,she’s making it work tho,” and “Not a huge fan of the fit. She’s great tho.”

Users were impressed with Lyons’ confidence, however, with one Reddit fan adding, “Jenna could wear a potato sack and I’d think she looks good. Her confidence is extremely alluring.”

‘Vanderpump Rules’ Was Nominated for an Emmy

Beauvais and Lyons weren’t the only two Bravolebrities celebrating the Emmys this year, as one week prior the “Vanderpump Rules” team was honored with a nomination for Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program. The award was present at the Creative Arts Emmys, which had a two-part ceremony on January 6 and 7. The “Vanderpump Rules” crew lost out on their award to FX’s “Welcome to Wrexham”, however cast members Scheana Shay, Lala Kent, Tom Schwartz, and Tom Sandoval got to take the stage and present an award.

“Vanderpump Rules” returns to Bravo on January 30, 2024.

