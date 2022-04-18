Former RHOBH Star Says Garcelle Beauvais’ Remark About Kathy Hilton ‘Was Mean’

Former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave shared her thoughts about Garcelle Beauvais on her podcast, “Two Ts In A Pod,” co-hosted by Tamra Judge.

According to People magazine, Beauvais was a guest on the April 13 episode of “Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen” and spoke about her “RHOBH” castmates Kyle Richards and Kathy Hilton. In the episode, Cohen asked the “Coming to America” star “do you think you and Kathy Hilton are closer than she is with Kyle right now?” Beauvais was quick to answer the question and stated, “absolutely.”

While recording an April episode of “Two Ts in A Pod,” Judge brought up Beauvais’ “WWHL” appearance.

“So Andy asks Garcelle, do you think Kathy Hilton – do you think you are closer to Kathy Hilton than Kyle is right now and she said absolutely,” noted the former “Real Housewives of Orange County” star.

Arroyave, who is close friends with Richards, shared that Beauvais’ comment “made [her] feel really sad.”

“They are family and how do you say something like that without a little bit of remorse and not to mention, but they’ve been a lifetime of being sisters and Garcelle has filmed two seasons with [Hilton]. And the way she said it, and she was like all proud,” stated the former Bravo personality.

She then questioned Beauvais’ intention with her reply to Cohen’s question.

“Here’s the thing, Garcelle why are you so proud that you are closer with somebody’s sister? To me, that was mean, mean spirited,” asserted Arroyave.

Kyle Richards Discussed Garcelle Beauvais’ ‘WWHL’ Comments

People magazine reported that Richards discussed the comments made by Beauvais on “WWHL” while filming a live stream for Amazon Live.

“What Garcelle said last night on ‘Watch What Happens Live’ really hurt my feelings. I was shocked,” stated the “RHOBH” star.

She then implied that Beauvais is not as close to her sister as she suggested on “WWHL.”

“This is someone who’s known my sister for two seasons on a reality show. Kathy was barely even on last season ’cause she was busy with [daughter] Paris’ wedding,” stated Richards. “[Beauvais] is comparing knowing someone from a reality show for a couple of seasons to a lifetime of being sisters. Regardless of if Kathy and I are having an issue right now or not, I just thought that was really hurtful. I like Garcelle and we’re fine but that really took me back. It ruined my whole night.”

Kathy Hilton Shared Why She Decided to Star on ‘RHOBH’ Season 11

During a June 2021 Entertainment Tonight interview, alongside Richards, Hilton revealed the reason she agreed to have a larger role on “RHOBH” during its eleventh season.

“I think [Richards] being so persistent and between getting calls from a producer, back and forth, back and forth, it really does prove with me, at least, if you push and push and push, you finally win me,” stated the 63-year-old.

Richards then shared that she believed her sister was a good addition to the “RHOBH” cast.

“I think you fit in perfectly. It’s so funny because you already had a relationship with some of the women, but you got to come in and avoid all the drama. I mean, you were there for the drama but it was interesting to me to see you come in and be like, ‘oh my gosh, this is so much fun,’” said the mother of four.

