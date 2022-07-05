WATCH: Erika Girardi Goes off on Garcelle Beauvais’ Son

In the words of Erika Girardi, “Go be offended at your own life.”

In a new sneak peek released by Bravo for the July 6 episode of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” Girardi had some words for Garcelle Beauvais’ son. While at the star’s birthday party, when the night is winding down, Beauvais’ son, Jax, 14, goes over with Crystal Kung-Minkoff to grab some flower arrangements that were left on the table. While doing so, he encounters Girardi sitting on a nearby couch with Dorit Kemsley.

“What are you doing here?” Girardi asks in the clip, which was re-posted on Instagram by @queensofbravo.

“Flowers,” Jax replies.

“Get the f*** out of here,” Girardi says. “Get the f*** out of here. Get the f*** out of here before you get in trouble.”

After he walks away, Girardi says to Kemsley, “These women, escorting these teenage boys out of here.”

As Jax went back over to his mother, Beauvais, he told her, “I just got violated for grabbing flowers.”

After the clip was released, fans did not seem to be too happy with Girardi. In the comment section of the @queensofbravo Instagram page, one fan wrote, “And remember when Eileen just mentioned Erika’s son she was crazy. That was so out of order!!!” Another user wrote, “Dorit should’ve said something in that moment! That was not appropriate even if she was joking that’s a kid.” Others agreed, with one fan writing, “She’s off her rockers!”

Viewers can catch brand new episodes of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” every Wednesday night at 8 p.m. Eastern time on Bravo.

Beauvais Came to Her Son’s Defense

After Girardi went off on Beauvais’ son, she came over to both Girardi and Kemsley to defend Jax. “Erika, you hurt Jax’s feelings,” Beauvais said. “Don’t talk to him like that. You said get the f*** out of here, and that’s not okay.

“Jax, get over here,” Erika said back. “Wait, Garcelle, are you serious?”

“Yeah, that’s what he said,” Beauvais responded, walking away. “That’s not okay.”

In a later confessional scene, Beauvais is seen saying about Girardi, “How many other family members of mine is she going to go after tonight? First Oliver, now Jax? She’s done.”

Beauvais Almost Quit the Show Before This Season Began Filming

While speaking with Entertainment Tonight in November 2021, Beauvais revealed that she almost left the show before filming for this season began. However, she said it was her friend and costar Sutton Stracke who ended up convincing her to stay on the franchise.

“I really thought about it,” Beauvais told the outlet at the time of quitting the show. “Sutton really twisted my arm. I like doing it, it’s just sometimes it’s really tough. And so, I wanted to sort of weigh in with my family, I wanted to see where I was, and so we’ll go, we’ll keep going.”

During the interview, Beauvais also spoke more about her new approach to filming. “It’s a dance for me,” the RHOBH star said. “I’m not gonna come at you unless you come at me, so if you do, get ready, because I’m not playing anymore. No more Ms. Nice Guy!

