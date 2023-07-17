‘Real Housewife’ Reveals Why She Unfollowed Lala Kent on Social Media

“Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Garcelle Beauvais discussed her decision to unfollow “Vanderpump Rules” personality Lala Kent on the July 13 episode of “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.” While filming the episode, Beauvais stated that she decided to stop following Kent on social media because she had made negative comments regarding her eldest son, Oliver Saunders. As “Vanderpump Rules” fans are aware, Kent interacted with Saunders in season 10, episode 5, while on a Las Vegas vacation with her castmates Katie Maloney, Raquel Leviss, and Kristina Kelly. During a night out, Leviss kissed Saunders. After the romantic encounter, Leviss discovered the Vanderpump à Paris employee’s estranged wife, Samantha Saunders, said that she and the father of her child were not separated. Following the incident with Leviss, Kent criticized Saunders.

“I didn’t like her comments with Oliver and I’ve liked Lala up until that point so I unfollowed her,” said Beauvais.

The “Survival of the Thickest” actress also stated that she almost had an interaction with Kent at The Vanderpump Dog Foundation annual gala, hosted by former RHOBH star Lisa Vanderpump, in May 2023. She stated, however, that she left the event before she had a conversation with the “Give Them Lala” author.

“When we went to Lisa Vanderpump’s gala for her dogs event, we were sitting at the same table as Lala … We got out, we left, yeah, and I was with Oliver,” said Beauvais.

Garcelle Beauvais Spoke About Oliver Saunder’s Behavior in March 2023

During a March 2023 interview with Entertainment Tonight, Beauvais spoke about her son’s appearance on “Vanderpump Rules” season 10. She referenced that reports began circulating in March 2023 that Leviss had an affair with her castmate, Tom Sandoval, who was still in a relationship with his now ex-girlfriend, Ariana Madix.

“When it became bigger than what Oliver did, I was like phew, thank god, it’s not about just him,” said the actress with a laugh. “Listen, Oliver is a grown a** man. Do I agree with everything he does? Absolutely not, but I love him and what are you going to do?”

Lala Kent Shared Her Thoughts About Garcelle Beauvais Unfollowing Her

Kent mentioned that Beauvais unfollowed her on social media in an April 2023 episode of her podcast, “Give Them Lala.” Kent guessed that Beauvais made the decision to do so because she did not appreciate her criticism of Saunders. She also stated that she can picture herself having a similar reaction if someone criticized her daughter, Ocean, 2.

“Now that I have a kid, no matter what Ocean does, I am riding for her,” said Kent.

In addition, she suggested that she was not upset with Beauvais and stated that the RHOBH star “has been nothing but kind to [her]” when they have interacted. Kent also stated that she enjoys unfollowing people on Instagram.

Lala Kent Stated That Teresa Giudice Unfollowed Her on Social Media

Beauvais is not the only “Real Housewives” star to unfollow Kent on social media. In a June 2023 episode of “Give Them Lala,” Kent shared that “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Teresa Giudice stopped following her on Instagram after she appeared on the June 7 episode of “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.” During the “Watch What Happens Live After Show” episode, Kent suggested she was suspicious of Giudice’s husband, Luis “Louie” Ruelas, and referenced that rumors have circulated about his behavior.

“I got an unfollow from Tre,” said Kent. “That’s okay though, you know what, I’m shrugging. The second that I start really tripping balls about a reality TV personality retaliating in some way if I say something very simple, is the day, like, I can no longer be in this business.”