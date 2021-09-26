Garcelle Beauvais Responds to Rumors That She’s Leaving RHOBH

Is Garcelle Beauvais following in the footsteps of her friend, Denise Richards, who exited from “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” last season?

Recently, rumors have swirled that Beauvais might be leaving the franchise after this season, but according to her, those rumors are completely false. “That’s the plan,” Beauvais recently told Radar Online after the outlet asked if she would be returning for another season. “The plan is to go back, so… YES!”

The rumors around Beauvais’ exit started when an anonymous source wrote into @Deuxmoi, an Instagram account for celebrity blinds and gossip, claiming that Beauvais was “sick” of her fellow costars. “Also a source says Garcelle is sick of being around the ladies, feels they are not being authentic at all and won’t return next season,” the source wrote at the time, which was captured by the Instagram account @realhousewivesfranchise.

However, “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” fans can breathe a sigh of relief because Beauvais doesn’t seem to be going anywhere.

One Member of ‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Almost Quit During This Season

Even though Beauvais won’t be leaving “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” her friend and costar Sutton Stracke, almost did. During a September 8, 2021 episode of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills After Show,” Stracke admitted that there was a moment this season when she wanted to quit the show, which was right after the dinner party at Kathy Hilton’s house when Erika Girardi threatened her.

“I sat there and I thought, ‘Alright, I’m going to take this one. I’m not going to cry,'” Stracke said of the night. “And I thought, ‘Nope, I’m leaving because I’m not going to sit here and have someone like that threaten me.’”

Stracke continued, “I’m not going to sugarcoat this. I’m not going to do it because I really am no longer afraid of this and I think it’s really important to understand those threats seemed really real and scary. I’m not being a baby about this. I was like, ‘I’m out. This is not worth it.’”

Things Will Get Heated Between the Cast at the RHOBH Reunion

According to multiple reports, things got heated between the cast during the upcoming “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” season 11 reunion, and some of it involved Beauvais.

“Rinna and Garcelle went at it and they went at each other hard,” an insider revealed to HollywoodLife on September 13, 2021. “[Lisa and Garcelle’s fight was one of] the most dramatic moments of the reunion. There was a lot of fighting and yelling that’s been brewing between them all season and it came out.”

At the time, their source also divulged information about some of the other ladies at the reunion. “Andy [Cohen] went hard on Erika,” the insider said. “[Things] got heated between them a couple of times, but [Erika] held her own and answered everything she could answer. She felt good about how she handled herself and [remained] strong.”

Viewers can catch all-new episodes of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” every Wednesday at 8 p.m. Eastern Time on Bravo.

