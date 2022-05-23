Garcelle Beauvais Gives Update on Friendship With Lisa Rinna

She’s owning it, honey.

During a recent interview with Page Six, “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Garcelle Beauvais gave an update on her friendship with costar Lisa Rinna. Over the past few seasons, the two haven’t exactly seen eye-to-eye, as Beauvais was especially upset with how Rinna treated their mutual friend and former costar, Denise Richards, during season 10. So, how are things between them right now?

“There are tensions, so it’s like seeing an ex-boyfriend,” Beauvais admitted to Page Six on May 16. Beauvais also added that she “doesn’t know” exactly where her friendship stands with Rinna these days.

According to the outlet, both Beauvais and Rinna, and the rest of the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” cast, are set to present at the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted show on June 5, as the series has been nominated for Best Docu-Reality Show. However, Beauvais isn’t exactly looking forward to that.

“We haven’t done that yet, but I’m sure it will be [super uncomfortable] because we don’t want to give anything away because of the reunion,” Beauvais said.

Beauvais continued, “We have to see how it plays out this season. I don’t want to jump the gun, I don’t know. I just feel like we have to see where we land by the reunion. We see the episodes two days before they come out, so you don’t really get to see an entire season and see how it plays out.”

Another ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Is Also at Odds With Rinna

Looks like Beauvais isn’t the only “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star who is at odds with Rinna. So far on this season of the show, Sutton Stracke and Rinna have gotten into it over an Elton John charity event, where Sutton claimed that she invited Rinna and her husband to the event one year but never got a “thank you.” During last week’s May 18 episode, Rinna tried to claim that Stracke was lying and that the star actually pulled out of the event last minute.

“Well, I’m learning a lot more about Lisa and the complexity of her character and the ability to stand up to her,” Stracke told Entertainment Tonight about Rinna in an article published on May 9. “It’s a journey.”

Rinna Explained Why She’s so ‘Polarizing’ on ‘the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’

While speaking to Newsweek in early May, Rinna explained why she believes she’s such a “polarizing” figure on “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.”

“I’m honest and people would prefer me not to be and I’d be liked a lot more, but that’s not what you’re ever going to get,” Rinna told the outlet. “What you see is what you get with me. Most people don’t like that because they don’t want to know the truth. I think, in a nutshell, that’s why I’m so polarizing on the show. You either love me or you hate me. There’s really no in between. I’m okay with that.”

Viewers can catch brand new episodes of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” every Wednesday night at 8 p.m. Eastern time on Bravo.

