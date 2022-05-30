Garcelle Beauvais Says RHOBH Co-Stars Have ‘Opinion’ on Her Friendship With Lisa Vanderpump

Lisa Vanderpump cut ties with most of her former co-stars from the “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” when she exited the show in June 2019, but there’s one newer cast member that she has formed a friendship with.

In October 2021, Vanderpump posed with RHOBH star Garcelle Beauvais at a charity event held at Vanderpump’s West Hollywood bar, TomTom. The fundraiser was held to raise funds for earthquake victims in Haiti, which is a cause close to the Haitian-born Beauvais’ heart. More recently, Beauvais was a guest at the grand opening for Vanderpump’s newest Las Vegas restaurant, Vanderpump à Paris.

Vanderpump quit RHOBH in 2019 after nine seasons, according to People, while Beauvais joined the cast in season 10, so the two never appeared on the Bravo reality show together.

Garcelle Beauvais Opened Up About Her Surprising Friendship With Lisa Vanderpump

In a May 24, 2022 interview with the Daily Dish, Beauvais talked about how she first met Vanderpump at the charity event at Tom Tom last October.

“I just fell in love with what she was doing,” Beauvais added of the fundraiser. “And so, we chatted and sat at the same table and talked. And I was like, ‘Hey, my son’s [Oliver Saunders] looking for a job in Vegas,’ not knowing that she even had a place in Vegas. And so it turned out, he worked for her. And we’re good.”

The Bravo star also explained that her friendship with the restaurant owner star has nothing to do with their mutual history with RHOBH, and that they never talk about the reality show when they are together.

“We don’t even talk about Housewives, her and I,” Beauvais said. “We don’t even talk about it. She’s not on the show. What’s there to talk about?”

But Beauvais did hint that her fellow co-stars do have some thoughts on her new friendship — and that some of that could even play out this season on RHOBH.

“They have their opinion,” Beauvais teased of her co-stars, which include Kyle Richards, Lisa Rinna, Erika Jayne, and Dorit Kemsley, all of whom fell out with Vanderpump in 2019.

Garcelle Beauvais & Lisa Vanderpump Talked About Each Other Before They Met in Person

Beauvais and Vanderpump may have been destined to become friends. The two women talked fondly about each other before ever meeting in person.

In a September 2021 interview with The Daily Mail Australia, Beauvais revealed that she felt it was time to bring Vanderpump back to RHOBH. “I know the fans would love to see Lisa,” she said at the time. “I don’t know her but I think she’d bring the show some new energy.”

Around the same time, Vanderpump told Entertainment Tonight it would be “impossible” for her to consider a return to the show with Richards, Rinna, and Kemsley still on the cast. But she noted that she would consider working with the new cast members.

“I hear Garcelle is very nice, and Sutton [Stracke] I hear is doing a good job,” Vanderpump said a few months before meeting her future friend. “I don’t think that’s going to happen anytime soon. Unless they kind of cleaned house, then maybe. It’d be great. Just be Sutton, Garcelle, and me, right?”

