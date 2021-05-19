Garcelle Beauvais’ Net Worth: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Although this is only her second season on “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” star Garcelle Beauvais has already made a splash on the franchise. During her time on the show, Beauvais has shown viewers a look into her glamorous life living as an actress in Beverly Hills, as well as her new home and a great wardrobe.

So, just how much money does Beauvais have? According to Celebrity Net Worth, Beauvais has an estimated net worth of $8 million. Here’s what you need to know about Garcelle Beauvais’ net worth:

1. Beauvais Is an Actress

When Beauvais first made her appearance on “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” some fans may have recgonized her on their TV screens before. Beauvais is a well-known actress who has worked on many movies and TV shows.

According to her IMDb page, Beauvais has starred in TV shows such as “The Cosby Show,” “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air,” and “Family Matters.” Beauvais has also worked on movies such as “Coming to America” and “Double Take.”

2. Beauvais Earns Money by Appearing on ‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’

Of course, Beauvais also earns money by appearing as a cast member on “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.” Although Beauvais’ salary has not been officially reported, Leah McSweeney, a star on the “Real Housewives of New York” who is also on her second season, is paid $10,000 per episode, according to Page Six. Considering that the two were hired around the same time, Beauvais’ salary might be comparable to McSweeney’s.

However, in the past, Beauvais has spoken about the wage gap in the entertainment world. “I do feel that so many times, my white counterparts get paid 1000% more than I do,” Beauvais revealed during a June 2020 interview with Variety. “I know it for sure, and it really sucks. We’re not valued as we should be. I just feel like it’s been happening for a long time, and now I’m not putting up with it.”

3. Beauvais Is a Co-Host on ‘The Real’

In addition to being an actress and a reality TV star, Beauvais is also a talk show host! In August 2020, Beauvais announced that she would be joining the daytime talk show “The Real” as a co-host, replacing star Tamera Mowry. According to Variety, the talk show launched in 2013, and has been awarded two NAACP Image Awards and a 2018 Daytime Emmy.

“I am thrilled to be joining the dynamic, bold and diverse women on the award-winning talk show ‘The Real,'” Beauvais said in a statement at the time. “My love for pop culture and news blended with my natural gift of gab, has always made me gravitate towards a talk show environment. It’s also exciting that it’s happening right after my amazing time joining ‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.’” ⁣

4. Beauvais Recently Moved Into a New Home

As viewers will see during the season 11 premiere of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” Beauvais recently moved into a new home with her 13-year-old twin boys, Jax and Jaid. Beauvais’ new home is located in The San Fernando Valley, according to Us Weekly.

“I wanted it to be nice, but not museum-like,” Beauvais revealed to PEOPLE about her new abode in November 2020. “I want people to feel able to put their feet up and for it to feel chic, but not fussy. And as my boys continue to grow, I always want it to feel like home.” Beauvais continued, “I wanted something I could make my own. I have the loft area where the boys hang out and I have the living room that’s more grown-up. It’s nice to have designated spaces.”

5. Beauvais Used to Work as a Model

Before Beauvais made her way to TV screens around the world, the star actually got her start as a model when she was only 17-years-old. In a January 2020 Instagram post, Beauvais revealed that she used to be signed with Ford Models many years ago.

Viewers can catch the season 11 premiere of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” on Wednesday, May 19 at 8/7c on Bravo.

READ NEXT: Kyle Richards’ Nose Job & Plastic Surgery Photos