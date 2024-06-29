‘Real Housewives’ Star Announces She Will Have a Granddaughter

“Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Garcelle Beauvais shared that her son, Oliver Saunders, and his girlfriend, Shantei Paranada, are expecting a daughter.

On June 28, Beauvais took to her Instagram Stories and shared a picture of her eldest son holding a sign that read, “Baby Girl.” She captioned the post, writing, “It’s a girl.”

This will be Saunders’ second child. He co-parents his son, Oliver Jr., with his ex-wife, Samantha Saunders.

Oliver Saunders Announced He Was Having Another Child on Instagram

Saunders and Paranada revealed they were expecting child together in an Instagram post, uploaded on their respective accounts on June 18. The video showed the couple finding out that Paranada was pregnant.

“🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉 🎉🎉🍾🍾🍾🍾🍾🍾🍾🍾🍾 we are excited to share with you all that a new addition to our growing family will be arriving January 2025. we can’t wait to meet you Baby Saunders, & we ALL love you SO much already!” read the post’s caption.

On June 27, Paranada shared a video filmed at her baby’s gender reveal party. The couple watched as pink fireworks exploded in the sky, indicating that they were having a daughter.

In the caption of the post, Paranada revealed what she and Saunders intend to name their child.

“Its a Girl Valley Marie-Claire Saunders In dedication to my Grandmother 🙏🏾 The Most Amazing Woman In The World! I Know You Are Smiling Down On Us 💓🤞🏾🔒,” wrote Paranada.

Saunders commented on the post, writing, “You made me the happiest man alive!! 💓🤞🏾🔒 💓🤞🏾🔒!!!! Cant Wait 2 Meet You Valley Daddy & Mommy Love U So Much Already.”

Several fans flocked to the post’s comments section to congratulate the couple.

“Baby girl!!! 🎀💗💗 congratulations!!!!” wrote a commenter.

“OMG! I love this so much!! Congratulations!!” shared a different person.

“I love that Garcelle is finally going to get a baby girl!!! 💕,” added another.

Garcelle Beauvais Discussed Her Son’s Appearance on ‘Vanderpump Rules’

Saunders filmed scenes for the 10th season of “Vanderpump Rules,” where he had a flirtation with Rachel “Raquel” Leviss. However, after they kissed, Leviss discovered he and Samantha Saunders were still husband and wife. As fans are aware, Leviss and her castmate, Tom Sandoval, had an affair during the 10th season of “Vanderpump Rules.”

While speaking to The U.S. Sun in May 2024, Saunders stated that he believed his situation with his now ex-wife was misrepresented.

“I had a different place at the time, and, unfortunately, the story got spun. I feel like a lot of people were able to see the truth through it, so it worked out,” said the father of one.

The Vanderpump à Paris employee went on to say that he “didn’t like the way that [he] got [his] story spun.”

“Reality TV isn’t always as real as people like to think it is,” continued Saunders.

Beauvais discussed her eldest son’s “Vanderpump Rules” appearance in a March 2023 interview with Entertainment Tonight. She joked that she appreciated Leviss’ affair, as it took away the attention on Saunders.

“When it became bigger than what Oliver did, I was like, ‘Thank god.’ It’s not about just him,” quipped Beauvais with a laugh.

She also stated that while she disagreed with her son’s behavior, she loved him.

“What are you going to do?” said Beauvais.