Garcelle Beauvais Appears to Pick a Side in Kathy Hilton, Lisa Rinna Drama

Many “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” fans feel as though Garcelle Beauvais has done a great job at being the voice of reason during extremely stressful or tense situations, which seems to be holding true through season 12.

However, as Lisa Rinna has been accusing Kathy Hilton of having an insane meltdown after leaving the Caribou Club in Aspen, Beauvais hasn’t been too vocal. The reason? She actually wasn’t at the club — and what happened after Hilton left with Rinna wasn’t filmed.

Based on what fans know, Hilton wanted the ladies to do a conga line with her, but no one seemed to want to. From there, things went south. Rinna claims that Hilton had a “meltdown” in the sprinter van on their way to Kyle Richards’ home where her downward spiral continued.

Rinna says that Hilton had some pretty nasty things to say about all of her castmates, including her sister, Kyle Richards. However, without any proof, it’s just Rinna’s word against Hilton’s — and Beauvais seems to be siding with Hilton.

Beauvais Thinks Hilton Is ‘Lovely’

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Beauvais was asked where she stood in all the “Kathy Hilton conga line drama.”

“Oh my God. I love Kathy. I just feel like we all have meltdowns. You know, things happen,” Beauvais said. “You know? And I just feel like she’s a lovely lady and I’m glad the season’s over,” she added with a laugh.

When asked if she would be back for another season, Beauvais said it was up to the network.

“You gotta ask Bravo,” she said when asked if she saw more RHOBH in her future. In an exclusive interview with Heavy, Beauvais had the same response. “I always leave casting up to Bravo,” she said. “If they ask me back, then I’ll be back, but it was a tough season, I have to admit,” she added.

Beauvais Is Hoping for ‘More Fun’ on RHOBH Season 13 & Beyond

Aside from the Rinna/Hilton drama that’s ending season 13, Beauvais also had a tough time on a personal level earlier on. For starters, she dealt with Erika Jayne being nasty to her teenaged son, telling him to “get the f*** out of here” during a party held in Beauvais’ honor.

From there, things actually got nasty for Beauvais and her family off of the show, as there was an apparent bot attack on her son, who was sent racist messages on Instagram, according to Page Six.

So, if Beauvais does stay on as part of the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” cast, she has one hope — she wants to have “more fun” and way less drama. She expressed such in an interview with Yahoo!’s “In the Know.”

“I’ve always been honest and upfront. I don’t go into the seasons with anything in mind, other than I just want to show up and I want to be present,” she said, admitted that she felt like something “clicked” for her on season 12.

“But I want to have more fun. I want us to have more fun on the show. You know, I want us to talk about each other’s ugly leather pants, you know what I mean? I don’t think it needs to be so deep all the time,” she said.

