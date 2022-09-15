Fans Are Worried About Garcelle Beauvais’ Future on RHOBH

Fans are becoming increasingly worried about Garcelle Beauvais’ future on “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.”

A crazy season 12 has several viewers wondering who will stay and who will go — if any of the women will be fired or if any will quit the show. Recent events have caused some fans to wonder if Beauvais will choose to leave the show after three seasons as a full-time Housewife.

With the season 12 reunion still looming, no casting changes have been announced.

Here’s what you need to know:

Beauvais Hadn’t Promoted RHOBH in a Month

The main reason that fans are concerned for Beauvais’ future on RHOBH is that she hadn’t posted about the show or promoted it on social media since August 17, 2022. Fans discussed this on a Reddit thread, and many seem worried that Beauvais won’t return for another season.

“Garcelle has kind of been disgusted with this group ever since her first season and the Denise situation, especially after seeing how they treated her at the reunion, and given everything that happened this year… i wouldnt want her to quit but i wouldnt be like shocked,” one person wrote.

“I hope she doesnt quit, i would understand if she did though , but to see those other women win yuck,” someone else added.

“I think if she quits, the fans will come for Bravo… this will become a bigger thing than Denise/ LVP quitting… this will be about race… Sutton will quit too… bravo will get eviscerated on social They will have to do a completely overhaul…,” a third comment read.

“I have actually been concerned Garcelle will quit after this season,” a fourth Redditor said.

However, Beauvais shared her confessional looks on September 12, 2022, and then promoted the new episode of the show on Wednesday, September 14.

“Yup still in aspen,” she captioned a photo of her and co-star Sutton Stracke.

Beauvais’ Kids Were Part of an Early Storyline

Beauvais had her kids appear on season 12 of RHOBH and there was drama right from the start.

On the June 29 RHOBH episode, titled “It Takes a Villain,” the women gathered at a party for Beauvais’ birthday. Right off the bat, there was some awkwardness when Erika Jayne made a comment about Beauvais’ son Oliver Saunders.

“Oliver’s hot,” she said, later adding, “that’s my jam.” Saunders is married with a son.

“I have to say, I’ve been staring a little bit too,” co-star Crystal Minkoff agreed.

On a later episode of “Watch What Happens Live,” Beauvais called Erika’s comments about her son “creepy.”

Later on in the evening, one of Beauvais’ younger sons went to grab a centerpiece from the table in front of Erika

“What are you doing here?” she asked him.

“Flowers,” Jax Nilon, 14, replied.

“Get the f*** out of here,” Erika responds. This comment ends up upsetting Beauvais, who brings it up at a later time. Although Erika responded, the comment certainly stirred up some drama amongst the cast — especially when Kyle Richards and Dorit Kemsley were seen laughing about it.

Off the show, something else transpired. According to Page Six, Beauvais’ son Jax was flooded with harassing messages, many of which were racist, on social media to the point where Bravo released a statement and Jax had to make his account private.

“We are shocked and appalled at the social comments directed at Garcelle’s son. We urge our viewers and social followers alike to refrain from targeting our cast and their families with harmful rhetoric,” the statement read.

