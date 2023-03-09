Garcelle Beauvais Comments on Son’s Kiss With Raquel Leviss

In “Vanderpump Rules” season 10, episode 5, which aired on March 8, Raquel Leviss kissed “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” personality Garcelle Beauvais’ son, Oliver Saunders, during a trip to Las Vegas. In a March 2023 interview with Page Six’s “Virtual Reali-Tea” podcast, alongside her castmate Scheana Shay, Leviss acknowledged that the 32-year-old had not yet separated from his now-estranged wife and mother of his child, Samantha Saunders when they shared a kiss in a Las Vegas club. She stated however, that the Vanderpump à Paris employee asserted he was “separated from [his] wife” prior to the romantic encounter.

Beauvais weighed in on the matter during a March 7 interview with E! News.

“Listen, my son’s a grown man and he makes decisions, and I’m not always okay with all the decisions that he makes. I need to see the episode that he’s in before I can speak on it and I haven’t seen it yet,” said the “Coming to America” actress.

During the E! News interview, the RHOBH star also commented on Leviss’ involvement with her co-stars Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix’s breakup. According to TMZ, Madix left her ex-boyfriend after discovering he had an affair with Leviss. Beauvais shared that the situation “sounds like a mess to [her].”

“It’s a mess and I was no part of it!” said the mother of three.

Garcelle Beauvais Shared She Would Like Lisa Vanderpump to Come Back to RHOBH

In the March 2023 E! News interview, Beauvais shared she would be interested in Lisa Vanderpump, who is the executive producer of “Vanderpump Rules,” to rejoin the RHOBH cast. As fans are aware, the 62-year-old left the Bravo franchise following season 9.

“That would make my day. We have so much fun when we’re just the two of us kee-keeing and hanging out. It would ruffle some feathers, but it would be fun,” said the actress.

Vanderpump shared whether she would like to come back to RHOBH during a February 2023 interview with E! News Daily Pop. She stated that she “could never say never” but noted that she has been focusing on other avenues.

“I don’t have time now, I’m just designing and opening two more restaurants. It’s just — doing ‘Vanderpump Rules,’ I’m a producer on that and I have my dog foundation and we have a rosé and all the other things. I don’t know, I mean I could pop in for a cameo, no I couldn’t,” said the reality television personality with a laugh.

Garcelle Beauvais Addressed Lisa Rinna’s Comments

Beauvais’ RHOBH co-star Lisa Rinna disclosed she was leaving the Bravo series after eight seasons in January 2023. During a February 2023 appearance on “The Talk,” the “Melrose Place” actress shared she believed that RHOBH “might be a little boring” without her presence.

Beauvais shared her thoughts on Rinna’s comment in a February 2023 E! News interview, she asserted she believed the 59-year-old should not care about the quality of the show’s new season.

“If she left on her own why does she care what we’re doing. Just move on,” stated the mother of three.

Beauvais also shared that the show’s upcoming thirteenth season “really feels fresh and fun.”

“We always have drama because we are all independent, strong-minded women but let’s have fun. It got a little too dark last season,” said the actress.