EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW: Garcelle Beauvais Reveals if She’ll Come Back to RHOBH

Life is an audition, and honey, she is getting that part!

During a Sept. 27 interview with Heavy, Garcelle Beauvais revealed whether or not she would be returning to “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” next year after all of the drama that has happened this season. Currently, on the show, the ladies are dealing with the aftermath of their cast trip to Aspen, where Lisa Rinna is alleging that Kathy Hilton had a meltdown at a private club they went to on their last night of the vacation.

“I always leave casting up to Bravo,” Beauvais told Heavy while promoting her new partnership with Febreze for Scent Styling, the freshest new design concept from the fragrance experts at Febreze. “If they ask me back, then I’ll be back.”

Beauvais continued, telling Heavy, “But it was a tough season, I have to admit.”

Viewers can catch brand new episodes of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” every Wednesday night at 8 p.m. Eastern time on Bravo.

Beauvais Gave Home Entertaining Tips & if She’s Gotten Any Pointers From Lisa Vanderpump

While speaking to Heavy, Beauvais also offered up some of her best home entertaining tips. Last season, viewers saw Beauvais move into her new home in the San Fernando Valley, and this season, we saw a glimpse into her new vacation home she’s remodeling near the beach.

“I feel like you want your home to be inviting,” Beauvais said. “I don’t like homes that when I go in it’s like a museum, you’re afraid to get comfortable. I want my home to be comfortable. I want people to feel like they’re at home as well. So it’s about having a great snack, hors d’oeuvres, and cocktails. But for me, I feel like everything should be ready before your guests get there. You can enjoy them as opposed to running around.”

And, since Beauvais has grown to become friends with Lisa Vanderpump over the past few months, she revealed if the former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star has given her any home decorating tips or inspiration lately.

“The other day, I was FaceTiming with her and I said, ‘Where are you?'” Beauvais told Heavy. “And she turned the camera around so I could see and I go, ‘Are you on a vacation? Are you in a village?’ She goes, ‘Home, darling.’ Oh my god, her house is so gorgeous.”

Beauvais Said That Scent Can ‘Accessorize’ Your Home

While speaking with Heavy, Beauvais explained that one of her favorite things to elevate her home with are different scents, especially the ones from Febreze AIR.

“I think, think about what you want to feel and what you want to smell in that room,” Beauvais explained. “In the kitchen, I think it should be fresh and maybe citrusy. That’s because I like that. But I think maybe in your bedroom you’re using the Mediterranean lavender because I just think different scents go in different places. The lavender can soothe you to go to sleep. And it’s a great way to accessorize. We accessorize in so many ways, why not do it with scent?”

