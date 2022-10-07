RHOBH Star Reveals What She Wants to See More of in Season 13

The 12th season of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” has been full of drama. The season kicked off with a dark storyline about a terrifying home invasion at Dorit Kemsley’s Encino, California mansion, and it ended with Kathy Hilton’s major meltdown during a cast trip to Aspen, which is still receiving fallout today. Other storylines included the death of Lisa Rinna’s mother, Lois, and Erika Jayne’s draining divorce and legal drama.

There were more tears than laughs this season on “RHOBH,” but at least one cast member hopes to flip that around should the show get a green light for season 13.

Garcelle Beauvais Wants to Have More ‘Fun’ on RHOBH

Garcelle Beauvais joined the cast of “RHOBH” in season 10, just as veteran star Lisa Vanderpump made her exit. But just three seasons in, the actress has already noticed a major change in the dynamic. In an interview with Yahoo’s In the Know, Beauvais said she just tries to be herself on the show but hopes to show a more lighthearted side going forward.

“I just want to show up and I want to be present, and if I have to call someone out, do so,” she said. “I don’t go with any strategy other than wanting to be myself.”

“But I want to have more fun!” she added, “I want us to have more fun on the show. I want us to talk about each other’s ugly leather pants, you know what I mean? I don’t think it needs to be so deep all the time. God allowing, next season we can have more fun.”

Beauvais also revealed that after the difficult 12th season she had a “spiritual friend” come to her house to do crystals with her just before she taped the “RHOBH” reunion.

Beauvais Previously Admitted She Had Some Good Times This Season

After season 11 of “RHOBH” was dominated by Erika Jayne’s dark divorce storyline, Beauvais told The Daily Beast there was “a lot more fun” among the ladies in season 12 – until there wasn’t.

The cast trip to Aspen featured a night of partying and laughs among the ladies until things went awry during a pitstop to the Western wear spot, Kemo Sabe, and a later visit to a private nightclub which is where Hilton’s tirade began to play out off-camera.

“I was happy that we had fun this season,” Beauvais told Entertainment Tonight earlier in 2022. “We did. Except for Aspen. …I can’t talk about Aspen.”

Beauvais also told Us Weekly that the trip to Aspen was “off the chain.”

“That’s all I’m saying. I don’t know how we pack so much in[to]three days,” she added.

While she didn’t have fun with all of her co-stars, Beauvais did appreciate having Richards’ husband, Mauricio Umansky, along for the ride for the Aspen trip.

“He was so much fun,” Beauvais said of the “RHOBH” husband. “He’s an avid skier. He’s such a pro and it was nice to have a guy and he was fun.”

