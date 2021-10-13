Garcelle Beauvais Appears to Shade ‘RHOBH’ Cast Who Supported Erika Jayne

Garcelle Beauvais is speaking out about her “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” castmates who supported Erika Jayne through her legal woes on the last season of the show — and beyond.

In an interview with Page Six ahead of the “RHOBH” reunion, Garcelle suggested that she felt as though some people supported Erika without really knowing the facts. “I felt like some people were blindly behind her,” Garcelle said. There was at least one ‘Housewife” that didn’t really question Erika’s stories, and that was Lisa Rinna. At the beginning of the season, however, Erika appeared to have the full support of many other cast members, including Kyle Richards and Dorit Kemsley.

Garcelle went on to defend the “Housewives” who asked questions about Erika’s situation — the ones who tried to understand what was going on a bit better. “They were questions that everybody would ask! That was my thing. I was like, ‘It isn’t that crazy.’ It wasn’t that crazy that we would ask,” she said. The “Housewife” that seemed to ask Erika the most questions throughout the season was Sutton Stracke.

Here’s what you need to know:

Garcelle Doesn’t Know if Erika Will Be Back on ‘RHOBH’

Garcelle has been speaking out about Erika quite a bit, likely because she’s constantly asked about Erika whenever she does an interview.

In a chat with E! News, Garcelle revealed that she’s unsure if Erika will return to “RHOBH” next season. “We don’t know what the end of that is yet,” she told the outlet, referring to Erika’s legal issues.

According to TMZ, Erika will be a part of the upcoming season, and producers are ready to start filming straight away, hoping to “[cash] in” on Erika’s divorce drama.

As for whether or not Garcelle plans on returning to “RHOBH,” she is hoping to. “That’s the plan. The plan is to go back, so… yes,” Garcelle told Radar Online when asked if she would be a part of the next season of the show.

Garcelle Credited Erika With ‘Not Backing Down’ on the ‘RHOBH’ Reunion

When it comes to the upcoming “RHOBH” reunion, which will air in four parts, taking us into November, Garcelle told E! News that fans can expect “drama, emotion, hard questions, [and] a little bit of screaming.”

In her interview with Page Six, she gave Erika credit for answering the questions that she was asked during the tense sit-down. “[Andy Cohen] understood the assignment to a T! He went in. There were tough questions and he didn’t back down. But you know what? Erika didn’t back down either,” she said.

Previously, Garcelle seemed to show some support of Erika, who is believed to have been in the hot seat for much of the pre-taped reunion.

“She was really honest, and she really said a lot of things we wanted answers to, but we were not sure she would divulge,” Garcelle told the Daily Mail. “Erika was good, and she showed up, she did her best, which I think is pretty amazing considering what she has been through. She is not hiding. I like that she is facing her co-stars and fans,” she added.

Part one of the four-part reunion will air on Wednesday, October 13, 2021, on Bravo.

READ NEXT: Erika Jayne’s Cryptic Instagram Post Possibly Explained