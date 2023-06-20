Garcelle Beauvais Shows Off Svelte Figure After Season 13 Wraps: PHOTO

Garcelle Beauvais is the latest “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star to show off her svelte figure. Much of the cast, including Erika Jayne and Kyle Richards, have been toning up — a process that really took shape after season 12 wrapped.

On June 10, 2023, the official Bravo Twitter account shared a photo of Beauvais with her RHOBH bestie Sutton Stracke at the Pride Parade in West Hollywood. It didn’t take long for fans to notice Beauvais’ slimmed down figure as she sat on a Bentley convertible.

“Gracelle [sic] has slimmed down quite a bit. Ozempic?? Or healthy eating?” one Twitter user asked — and Beauvais actually replied. “Don’t even start with that ozempic thing I’m not playing with that!!!” she said.

Garcelle Beauvais Isn’t the Only RHOBH Star Who Has Been Accused of Using Ozempic or Other Weight Loss Drugs to Lose Weight

Beauvais certainly isn’t the first RHOBH star to show off her recent weight loss and she isn’t the first to be accused of using weight loss drugs to slim down, either.

Most of 2023 has been filled with Bravo fans accusing Richards of using Ozempic or Mounjaro to lose weight. The drugs have been known to treat patients with diabetes and act as an appetite suppressant, which ultimately causes weight loss. Richards has vehemently denied using any drugs to lose weight and credits her slimmer figure with a strict diet and exercise routine.

“I can say that I have never tried it and I have never taken it,” Richards told Page Six in May 2023. “I’m not on any weight loss drug. If you know me, you know I have terrible anxiety so that would scare me to death. I have never, ever ever taken it,” she added.

Meanwhile, in March 2023, Erika Jayne shared a post of herself wearing a crushed velvet dress and the comments section quickly filled with many people assuming that she’s been using semaglutide to drop pounds. Two months later, Page Six reported that fans were showing concerns for Erika Jayne who appeared to lose even more weight in a new Instagram post. The reality star hasn’t confirmed nor denied using any weight loss drugs to assist in her weight loss, however.

Season 13 of ‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Will Premiere in the Fall

The upcoming season of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” is set to look a bit different as a few cast members didn’t return after season 12. Fans will have to get used to not seeing Lisa Rinna on the show, as she announced her departure in January 2023. Additionally, both Diana Jenkins and Kathy Hilton did not film season 13.

On May 22, 2023, Beauvais took to Instagram to share that season 13 of RHOBH had wrapped. In an interview with Variety, the reality star said that fans can expect the new season to premiere on Bravo in November 2023.

“I’m hearing November is our release date. It’s back to fun and glamour and friendships. It’s not as toxic as it was. I think the last season was pretty hardcore on everybody,” she told the outlet.

The cast will include newcomer Annemarie Wiley as well as some guest appearances from former stars, including Kim Richards and Denise Richards.

