Real Housewife Kid Begs Fans to ‘Leave Me Alone’

A son of a “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star has taken to social media to ask fans to leave him out of the drama.

There is a feud brewing between RHOBH stars Garcelle Beauvais and Sanela Diana Jenkins over text messages and between defenders of Erika Jayne after Beauvais asked if she had a drinking problem. Those feuds have turned the fans into picking sides and some are even going after Beauvais via her son’s social media account.

Here’s what you need to know:

Garcelle Beauvais’ Son Jax Begged Fans to Leave Him Alone After Nasty Comments Began Appearing on His Social Media

Jax Joseph Nilon took to his Instagram Stories to beg fans to leave him alone and shared a video scrolling through his notifications.

“im a f****** 14 year old leave me alone please,” he wrote on the video which was then shared on Reddit.

Some of the comments which were captured in the video include posts like this:

“your whole family are immigrants,” “Garcelle have you check Oliver’s drug intake yet?” “your older brother was a drug addict,” and “Garcelle we google you and all we see if your 5 inch nipples from playboy LOL.”

Beauvais Took to Social Media to Defend Her Son & Ask for Fans to Behave: ‘It’s Not OK I’ve Been in Tears All Night’

I’m usually a very strong woman I’ve been raised to be strong my life has taught me to be strong but when it comes to my kids! It hurts it’s not OK I’ve been in tears all night it’s just a TV show people scream at your TV throw something at your TV but leave our kids alone #RHOBH — Garcelle Beauvais (@GarcelleB) August 23, 2022

His mother took to Twitter and Instagram to also ask the fans to hold back from commenting or interacting with any of the cast’s children.

“I’m usually a very strong woman I’ve been raised to be strong my life has taught me to be strong but when it comes to my kids! It hurts it’s not OK I’ve been in tears all night it’s just a TV show people scream at your TV throw something at your TV but leave our kids alone #RHOBH,” she tweeted.

Several housewives piped in to agree with Beauvais.

Crystal Kung Minkoff wrote, “LEAVE THEM ALONE” and Dorit Kensley said, “NOT OK!” with the crying emoji.

Former RHOD star Stephanie Hollman wrote, “I am so sorry. Your family does not deserve this harassment.”

Lisa Rinna took to Instagram to share a lengthy message of support to Beauvais and her son.

“We are doing a tv show,” Rinna wrote on her Instagram Story. “We try to entertain you- why can’t you treat it like wrestling for gods sakes love us-love to hare us But leave the kids alone! What I was just sent about @garcelle son is disgusting and unacceptable what I heard happen to Porshe @kylerichards18 is disgusting and unacceptable what you’ve said and done to my own kids disgusting. The threats to @theprettymess son !?!! And I’m sure all of the other beautiful children. They didn’t sign up for this. What are they doing?! The kids- all of ours kids should be off limits so stop it now. Enough is enough.”

Fans on Beauvais’ post were supportive writing things like, “I’m so sorry you’re dealing with this disgusting level of vitriol being hurled at your family. It’s wrong, and your emotions are completely justified. Rooting for you in all things, always.”